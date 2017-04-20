Dodgeball tourney to knock out substance abuse

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia Citizens for Prevention and Recovery will be holding a dodgeball tournament April 29 as part of efforts to inform the community about taking a stance against opiate abuse.

The event will be held at the Gallia Academy Middle School Gym on Fourth Avenue with registration beginning at 9 a.m. Games begin at 10 a.m.

The group forms a growing network of behavioral health professionals, private citizens, churches, recovery groups, law enforcement and more and has hosted recent roundtable discussions with area experts about the effects of drugs along with personal anecdotes from recovered addicts. Ohio has been hard hit by the opiate epidemic say state officials and coalitions like CPR are looking for away to reverse the epidemic’s momentum. The group has also set out to collect local statistics on opiate-related problems and has gone about creating web-based videos to match its efforts.

According to Gallia Health Department Nurse Tasha Alvaro, the tournament will serve as an outreach opportunity with informational tables, professionals and as a fun way to spend the day. Age brackets of 8-11, 12-14, 15-18 and 18 years and older will make up teams of five individuals or more. Five players is the minimum. Concessions will be provided, there is no spectator cost. Teams looking to join can register with $4 a person.

According to an email by CPR Chairperson Thom Mollohan, the event is a “means to demonstrate our commitment to combat substance abuse through awareness, education, and the promoting of practical steps and methodologies that work to prevent abuse and help those caught in it towards a process of recovery.”

Those looking for more information can contact the group’s Facebook page titled Gallia Citizens for Prevention and Recovery or email [email protected] , [email protected] or [email protected] Interested parties can also call 740-594-8108.

