GALLIPOLIS — Janeen G. Easton, 66, of Gallipolis, died Monday April 10, 2017 at home.

Born November 14, 1950 in Charleston, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Forrest and Delma Noe Thomas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by a brother, Gary Thomas.

Janeen is survived by her husband, Drew Easton; two daughters, Tara (Matt) Arrowood, of Coloden, W.Va., and Lindsay (Leo) Petraca, of New Port Richey, Fla.; one son, Seth (Erica) Easton, of Jackson, Ohio; five grandchildren, Hailee Bryant, Brayden Easton, Amanda Arrowood, Vasel Petraca and Aubrey Easton. Also surviving is one brother, Keith (Linda) Thomas, of Charleston, W.Va.

Janeen worked at Holzer Clinic for 40 plus years and always put her family first.

At Janeen’s request there are no services planned. Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home is assisting the family. An online guest registry is available at waugh-halley-wood.com