CADMUS — Virgie Lucille Carter, age 93, of the Cadmus Community passed away after a short illness on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. She was born in Guyan Township, October 10, 1923, the daughter of the late Chauncey E. and Iva Suthers Harrison.

Lucille attended Low Gap Elementary School and graduated as her class valedictorian from Mercerville High School in 1942. She married Joseph D. Carter on July 25, 1942 and they resided in the Cadmus Community together for 66 years. Through this marriage there were two children born, Lois Jean Carter Sheets and Keith Carter. Lucille and Joseph operated Carter’s Grocery for 37 years where she enjoyed the community and meeting and serving the people that would patronize their rural business. It seemed a pleasure for Lucille to make sandwiches for utility workers and farmers who could not be home for lunch and listen to the stories they would tell sitting on the old store benches. It was in this store that a majority of new babies in the community were brought to be weighed before their first visit to the doctor. A highlight for a newcomer in the community and as the years would pass it seemed a bubble gum or sucker would find its way in the hands of these children after every store visit. Lucille was a member of the Sandfork Baptist Church and attended Salem Baptist Church until her health no longer would permit her attendance. She was also a member of the Floral Friends Garden Club and the Cadmus Community Crime Watch.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Carter, daughter Lois Jean Sheets, son-in-law William Paige Sheets and siblings Avenelle Ball and Eloise Johnson.

She is survived by her son Keith, a special daughter-in-law Lois C. Carter, grandsons Jay Carter Patriot, Ohio, Lynn (Jo Anne) Sheets Gallipolis, Ohio, Gene (Pauline) Sheets Ray, Ohio and granddaughters Kristy (Robert) Akers Bristow, VA, Joy (Mark) Runyon Westerville, Ohio. She is survived by great grandchildren Mercedes Sheets, Logan Sheets, Ava Akers, Bodie Akers, Matthew Runyon, Grace Runyon and Carter Sheets

Services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, January 28, 2017 at the Willis Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Sickles and Rev. Phil Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, January 27, 2017 from 5 – 7 p.m.

Pallbearers will be Bill Peck, Brian Bostic, Steve Shaffer, Worthy Stover, Mike Massey, Ralph Bays, Evan Wood. Honorary Pallbearers will be Randy Stanley, Jack James, Tommy Pope, Lloyd Wood, John P. Davis II, Mark Carter, and Bill Carter.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Lucille’s memory to the Salem Cemetery Fund, c/o Frank Frantom, 7 Boggs School Rd., Patriot, OH 45658

