Overlooking riverside construction

A trackhoe pulls up earth alongside the Ohio River’s bank in Gallipolis as a speedboat floats quietly in the background Tuesday afternoon. Gallipolis City Manager Gene Greene says the project in the public access area along First Avenue aims to create an amphitheater, better waterfront accessibility and vehicle parking opportunities. The project is slated to be finished before Thanksgiving.

