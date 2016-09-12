VFW Honor Guard remembers 9/11

The VFW Post 4464 Honor Guard conducted a cermony honoring 9/11 victims at the “Spirit of the Doughboy” statue in Gallipolis City Park at 7 p.m. Sunday. Joining the guard to honor the victims of 9/11 was Patrolman Shane Plantz, of Gallipolis Police Department, 3rd Class Petty Officer Blackburn, of the U.S. Navy, served as bugler for the ceremony. Commander William Mangus served as master of ceremonies and announced the number of victims from the 9/11 attacks who lost their lives. Richard Atkins served as chaplain and prayed for victims’ families, firefighters and policemen who continue to face adversity. Adkins also prayed for servicemen and women abroad asking for a safe return to their families. The service concluded with the guard firing a 21-gun salute and the bugler playing Taps. Mangus picked up the shell casings, knelt in front of some of the spectators and presented them with a symbolic shell casing honoring those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks. From left to right are Richard Atkins, Bill Mangus, 3rd Class Petty Officer Blackburn, John Watson, Larry Tobias and Charley Huber.

http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_1962-MMS-1473638528000-attachment1-20160911_184945.jpg The VFW Post 4464 Honor Guard conducted a cermony honoring 9/11 victims at the "Spirit of the Doughboy" statue in Gallipolis City Park at 7 p.m. Sunday. Joining the guard to honor the victims of 9/11 was Patrolman Shane Plantz, of Gallipolis Police Department, 3rd Class Petty Officer Blackburn, of the U.S. Navy, served as bugler for the ceremony. Commander William Mangus served as master of ceremonies and announced the number of victims from the 9/11 attacks who lost their lives. Richard Atkins served as chaplain and prayed for victims' families, firefighters and policemen who continue to face adversity. Adkins also prayed for servicemen and women abroad asking for a safe return to their families. The service concluded with the guard firing a 21-gun salute and the bugler playing Taps. Mangus picked up the shell casings, knelt in front of some of the spectators and presented them with a symbolic shell casing honoring those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks. From left to right are Richard Atkins, Bill Mangus, 3rd Class Petty Officer Blackburn, John Watson, Larry Tobias and Charley Huber. Courtesy photo