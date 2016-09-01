Accidental can spill

A semi tractor-trailer reportedly carrying a load of aluminum cans overturned Thursday morning on Ohio 588, spilling its load across two private properties. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say they believe the truck was carrying the aluminum cans to a scrap metal facility. Initial estimates by troopers say they believe the truck was traveling left of center and may have taken the turn too fast before tilting off the road. The driver is reportedly being treated for minor injuries at Holzer Medical Center.

A semi tractor-trailer reportedly carrying a load of aluminum cans overturned Thursday morning on Ohio 588, spilling its load across two private properties. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say they believe the truck was carrying the aluminum cans to a scrap metal facility. Initial estimates by troopers say they believe the truck was traveling left of center and may have taken the turn too fast before tilting off the road. The driver is reportedly being treated for minor injuries at Holzer Medical Center. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSCF62021.jpg A semi tractor-trailer reportedly carrying a load of aluminum cans overturned Thursday morning on Ohio 588, spilling its load across two private properties. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say they believe the truck was carrying the aluminum cans to a scrap metal facility. Initial estimates by troopers say they believe the truck was traveling left of center and may have taken the turn too fast before tilting off the road. The driver is reportedly being treated for minor injuries at Holzer Medical Center.