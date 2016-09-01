Rio Grande hosts Huntington photographers tonight

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College will be hosting a photography gallery at the Esther Allen Greer Museum, beginning Sept. 1 through Sept. 30.

The exhibit, “Just Around the Bend,” will feature five photographers from the Huntington area. Jim Allen, professor of art, said he is excited to present art featuring the tristate area to the Gallia County community.

“As a rural area, bringing artists into Rio Grande gives our community access to art without having to drive farther away,” Allen said. “This is an extra special gallery because we get to see the personal narratives of these artists.”

The School of Fine Arts will host a reception for the artists between 5-7 p.m. today (Sept. 1) at the Greer Museum. Allen said the reception and exhibit will be open to the community and encourages anyone interested to visit the museum.

“Art is part of the fabric of higher education. We love to share our knowledge and exchange our thoughts with visiting artists,” Allen said. “I think it is so important for our community members to share that same experience and get a personal sense of what our own students will be doing in the field once they graduate. I think these pieces will have a special meaning to everyone in our area and hope they have a chance to come out and enjoy the gallery.”

The five photographers featured are Amanda Abbott, whose work centers on human emotion with a catalog of work containing projects that examine the essence of isolation and abandonment; Ana Gaston, whose work explores gender roles through transgender citizens of Huntington, W.Va; Andrew Gornik, who has been working with traditional film techniques and multiple processes for printing the image; David J. Pittenger, whose work covers a range of themes including abstract images as well as images inspired by Japanese black ink painting and photograms; and Anna Pruden, who creates traditional black and white photographs using large and medium format cameras.

The Greer Museum is open to the public 1-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.

Anyone interested in more information about the gallery or the museum can contact 740-245-7254 or 740-245-7364.

