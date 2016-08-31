Shelter in place lifted

GALLIPOLIS FERRY, W.Va. — A shelter in place issued earlier today due to a reported incident at ICL-IP America, has been lifted.

According to Mason County Office of Emergency Services, the shelter in place was lifted at 1:10 p.m. OES Deputy Director RC Faulk said he had no further information on the incident at this time, other than it was now under control.

The Point Pleasant Register will update this story as more information becomes available.

West Virginia Division of Highways employees were stopping the flow of traffic here, just south of the Silver Memorial Bridge on Wednesday afternoon after a shelter in place was issued. It has since been lifted. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_P8300212-1.jpg West Virginia Division of Highways employees were stopping the flow of traffic here, just south of the Silver Memorial Bridge on Wednesday afternoon after a shelter in place was issued. It has since been lifted. Traffic was stopped in the southbound lane of W.Va. 2 on Wednesday after a shelter in place was issued and later lifted. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_P8300210-1.jpg Traffic was stopped in the southbound lane of W.Va. 2 on Wednesday after a shelter in place was issued and later lifted.