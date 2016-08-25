Nothing ‘fowl’ about this offer

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant is showing its support of police by offering uniformed law enforcement officers a chance to stop by and grab a bite to eat at any time of the day — for free.

“As a franchise company, we value our men and women in uniform,” said Adam Harlow, manager of the Gallipolis KFC store on Eastern Avenue. “We know they put themselves in harm’s way on a daily basis just to keep people safe and we feel this is one way we can give back and say ‘thank you’ for all they do for us.”

According to Harlow, signs on the front doors were posted last Friday.

“This was something we’ve been trying to do for a while,” Harlow said. “We just decided to take it a step further and post it out there to show our community that we appreciate our officers.”

Harlow said the restaurant has had a few officers “here and there” stopping in since the sign was posted. He feels officers will stop in more often once word spreads around the county.

“It’s been nothing but positive feedback from customers,” Harlow said.

City Commissioner Mike Fulks, a former Gallipolis police officer, lauded efforts and commended community members for their support of local officers, as well as those from out of the region.

Harlow has been manager of the Gallipolis store for the last four years. He said the store had been within city limits for the last 30 years.

A photo was taken of a sign placed on the glass doors of the KFC and posted on the Ohio Goes Blue Facebook Page. It has received roughly 10,000 likes and more than 6,000 shares since Aug. 20. Multiple blogs and alternative sites have shared the image since it was first posted. Fulks and fellow commissioners note they are proud a Gallipolis business is spreading a positive message for the town.

Gallia residents in July met in Gallipolis City Park to offer prayers and support to officers slain in the line of duty amid national controversies this summer.

Harlow says he believes the policy of feeding uniformed officers at KFC free of charge may remain as an “indefinite” sign of gratitude.

