Gallipolis for ‘Best Hometown’ in Ohio

GALLIPOLIS — Ohio Magazine is once again looking for Ohio’s best hometown.

Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau Assistant Director Kaitlynn Halley said Gallipolis was named one of the magazine’s best hometowns in 2013. According to Ohiomagazine.com, every year the publication honors five communities in the state for their “livability, as measured by education, parks and recreation, arts and entertainment offerings, services, and most important, citizen involvement.” Gallipolis was honored alongside Greenvile, Grove City, Findlay and Peninsula in 2013.

“As the tourist bureau, we have already nominated Gallipolis. Our executive director Amanda Crouse has already submitted information for us as a organization, but any business or individual can go on and apply (to nominate towns for best hometown),” said Halley. “Just go to their website.”

Halley said the event was a nice way to “showcase our community” throughout the state. She encouraged many individuals to nominate Gallipolis as she felt that would give the town a better chance of being picked for the distinction.

The nomination process asks community members to answer six question categories describing the town’s community spirit, education, entertainment, health and safety, business environment and culture and heritage scenes. Nominators are asked to provide answers in 500 words or less for each category and express the town’s character and success stories.

Halley said groups like Gallipolis in Bloom and Gallipolis in Lights among others were region specific activities and organizations that made the town standout. She encouraged others to think of further unique attractions to the area.

“It’s not just about the town too,” said Halley. “If you show off Gallipolis you’re also showing off the region because everything here is connected. “

For those interested in participating, they can visit www.ohiomagazine.com/nominate to apply, see lists of past winners and more. Entries are also accepted by mail to Ohio’s Magazine’s Beset Hometowns, 1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730, Cleveland OH 44115. Entries must be received by April 28.

