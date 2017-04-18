Supporting the fight against cancer

GALLIPOLIS — Local teachers and students in Gallia County, are helping to raise funds in honor of Holdyn Keefer, a six year old battling leukemia, who lives in Mason County.

The collection of pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House in Huntington, W.Va. is happening across Gallia County, including at Gallia Academy Middle School.

Kate Canaday and Cory Camden, both special education teachers at GAMS, have been working hard to help develop their students beyond just the academic field.

“We strive to teach our kids to be community minded so that when they leave here they are better prepared for adulthood,” Canaday explained.

She went on to tell how important it is that the kids not only learn to be effective students but also to learn to be effective members of the community as well. They have endeavored on several projects in the past towards this goal. The special education classes have been involved in the Pink-Out (cancer awareness event), Drug Prevention Day, the Kick-Butts program (anti-smoking), as well as several other projects in support of fighting cancer.

Canaday has been aware of the #TeamHoldyn movement for some time now, having gone to school with Holdyn’s mother, Sarah Keefer. Holdyn recently took it upon himself to help raise funds for the Ronald McDonald House Charities, and this particular venture exists to support his efforts. Several local businesses have collection jars for pop tabs; including Remos’, Fruths’, Wellington Family Chiropractic, Canaday Care, and Zack and Scotty’s. At several of these locations the public has given more than pop tabs; several hundred dollars were collected and donated to the Keefer family.

If anyone would like to donate, the aforementioned businesses and GAMS will be accepting donations to give to the Keefer’s through May. For more information about Holdyn and his fight against leukemia, search for Team Holdyn on Facebook.

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext. 2108 or [email protected]

