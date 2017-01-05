Winter comes home to roost

Sparrows rest among brambles in Gallipolis as evening snows begin to take over the Ohio Valley landscape. Thursday was reported to have a high of 30 degrees and a low of 24 degrees. Predicted snow accumulation was around 1 to 2 inches. Friday is predicted to have a high of 27 degrees, a low of 12 degrees and no snow accumulation with decreasing clouds. The first measurable snowfall on Thursday resulted in early dismissal for school children across the area.

