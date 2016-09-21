Meigs completes perfect TVC-Ohio run

GLOUSTER, Ohio — Simply put, the Meigs High School golf team wasn’t just the outright champions of the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division for 2016.

The Marauders were, in a single solitary word, perfect.

That’s because the Marauders made it seven victories in seven matches, winning the seventh — and final — TVC-Ohio match on Wednesday at Forest Hills Golf Course in Glouster.

However, it was the closest any team has been to the Marauders in all seven contests.

The Athens Bulldogs, by a mere two strokes, were runner-up to Meigs on Wednesday — 168-170.

In a close competition for third thru fifth-place, Alexander shot 183, Wellston 185 and Vinton County 187.

Nelsonville-York and River Valley, with only three golfers apiece at Forest Hills, did not post a team score.

Nelsonville-York was the host school for the match, as all seven league schools host one match apiece throughout the season.

Meigs, which won its fifth division championship in five years with only the title two years ago being shared with Vinton County, officially clinched the outright crown a week ago by winning the sixth match.

The Marauders went a perfect 42-0 in the division — as a result of winning all seven matches with each individual triumph counting as a 6-0 mark in the league standings.

Athens finished second at 33-9, followed by Alexander at 28-14.

Last season’s champion — Vinton County — finished fourth at 20-22, followed by Wellston at 17-25.

Nelsonville-York was sixth at 3-39, while River Valley — which fielded just three golfers all season — went 0-42.

On Wednesday, the Marauders nudged the Bulldogs on the strength of their lead score being a 39 — and three other cards consisting of 43s.

While Athens sported the match medalist — Drew Zorn with a 35 — the next three Green and Gold counting scores were a 42, 46 and 47.

Meigs, Athens, Alexander, Vinton County and Wellston all fielded six players apiece — with the top four scores counting toward the team total.

Meigs’ Levi Chapman, who was match medalist five times including sharing once with Zorn, was the medalist runner-up with a 39.

Chase Whitlatch, who shared the same tri-medalist honors with Chapman and Zorn in the fifth tilt, was one of three Marauders to post a 43 at Forest Hills.

The others were Wyatt Nicholson and Bobby Musser.

Dawson Justice shot a 45 for Meigs, while Brody Reynolds was the other non-counting score with a 50.

In addition to Zorn’s 35, Athens also had a 42 from Preston Hayes, a 46 from Owen Campetelli, and a 47 from Ryan Shehan.

Alexander’s Taylor Boggs and Andrew Vogt shot 41 and 42 respectively, while a pair of Spartans shot a 50 apiece.

Wellston was led by a pair of 45s from Austin Wilkett and Timmy Stanley, while Cameron Hamon had a 39 to pace Vinton County.

Two other Vikings — Noah Waddell and Shawn McCarty — each shot 45s, as Waddell was the medalist for the second bout at Athens.

River Valley’s three scores were a 45 by Aaron Burke, a 46 from Grant Gilmore and a 54 from Gabe Gilmore.

Nelsonville-York’s Ben Johnson and Casey Davis each shot 50.

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106