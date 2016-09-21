Point soccer blanks Patriots, 4-0

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Another hat trick, another shutout victory.

Junior Austin Adams scored three goals in a match for the fourth time this season, lifting the Point Pleasant boys soccer team to a 4-0 victory Tuesday night over host Parkersburg South in a non-conference contest in Wood County.

The visiting Black Knights (5-7-1) picked up their fifth shutout win of the year, thanks in large part to solid net play by Cole Walker and another barrage of offense by Adams.

Adams — who now has 18 goals on the season — contributed to the first score of the night, but it actually came via an assist.

Adams ripped a shot toward the PSHS keeper, which deflected to the center of the field. Garrett Hatten knocked in the rebound for his first career goal, which gave Point a 1-0 advantage in the 20th minute.

Adams accounted for the final three scores of the game, including the last goal of the first half following a break away in the 24th minute. Alexander Lenkov was credited with an assist as the Black Knights took a 2-0 intermission cushion.

Adams gave PPHS a 3-0 cushion just 87 seconds into the second half after taking a Lenkov pass and driving a shot past the Patriots’ keeper.

Adams also dribbled around the PSHS keeper and scored with an empty net in the 60th minute to wrap up the 4-0 triumph.

Point Pleasant outshot the Patriots (3-9-0) by a 15-12 overall margin and also claimed a small 3-2 edge in corner kicks. Walker stopped all dozen shots he faced in the PPHS net for his fifth shutout of the year.

Afterwards, PPHS coach Chip Wood was pleased with the effort — especially in the fact that he can see the progress being made by his troops.

After all, the Black Knights have won four of their last seven outings after a tough 1-4-1 start to the season.

“There were stretches in this game where we dominated every aspect of play, from possession to physicality,” Wood said. “We didn’t have any of the defensive mistakes today that we’ve had in our last couple of losses and I am really pleased with how we are starting take a work-like approach to our matches. We’ve grown a great deal since the start of the season.”

Point Pleasant returns to action Saturday when it travels to Warren for a non-conference friendly at 1 p.m.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.