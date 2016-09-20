Lady Knights roll past Poca, 5-2

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — A good start led to a great finish for the Lady Knights.

The Point Pleasant girls soccer team had four different players score in the first half while picking up its first home win of the 2016 campaign Tuesday night following a 5-2 decision over visiting Poca in a non-conference friendly at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field in Mason County.

The Lady Knights (3-9-1) snapped a three-game losing skid in impressive fashion as the hosts held the Lady Dots (2-10-0) without a shot attempt over the opening 25 minutes of regulation.

In that same span, PPHS already owned a 2-0 advantage — and then added two more goals in the final 15 minutes of the first half en route to a commanding 4-0 lead at the intermission.

Point Pleasant — which owned a 15-2 edge in shots during the first half — came up empty in its first six attempts, but Chelsea Black made the seventh shot count in the 22nd minute.

Lexi Watkins-Lovejoy had a shot attempt deflected, which trickled out to Black in the middle of the field. Black uncorked a 22-yard boot that found the back of the net for an early 1-0 advantage.

The Lady Knights needed less than three minutes to double their cushion as Teagan Hay crossed a shot in front of the goal and found the opposite post, making it a 2-0 contest with 15:49 remaining in the half. Ashley Staats had an assist on the score.

Morgan Miller gave the hosts a 3-0 cushion after putting a rebound in the back of the net during the 26th minute, then Cammy Hesson concluded the first half scoring after netting a pass from Emilee Hitt with 10:22 remaining.

Point’s offensive barrage continued early into the second half as the hosts took a 5-0 edge after Hay crossed another shot in front of the Poca keeper that found the opposite post during the 49th minute.

The Lady Knights started making wholesale substitutions at that point to get the reserves some playing time and experience, and Poca did manage to get a little bit of offense going during the final 10 minutes of regulation.

Brooklyn Elkins came up with the Lady Dots’ first goal with 9:10 remaining, then Jona Ranson provided the final goal of the night with 1:43 left in regulation.

Overall, Point Pleasant outshot the guests by a sizable 30-10 overall margin — which included a 19-8 advantage in shots on goal. The hosts also claimed a 6-3 edge in corner kicks.

Monica Cook and Alex Warden split time in net for Point Pleasant, with both coming away with three saves apiece in the triumph. Both Poca goals came against Warden late in the game.

Tristyn Peterson stopped 14 shots in net for Poca, which included seven saves in each half.

Following the game, fourth-year PPHS coach Chris Errett was pleased with a lot of aspects of Tuesday’s outcome. More importantly, he’s hoping for more of the same moving forward.

“It was a good night for the girls. We played with confidence and we showed what we are capable of,” Errett said. “It was good to see a lot of people getting involved tonight, whether it was on goals or just getting the younger kids some quality minutes.

“It was nice that everyone was out there doing there jobs and working together. Now we just need to focus on playing that way every night and see where it can take us.”

The Lady Knights return to action Saturday when they travel to Warren for a non-conference contest at 11 a.m.

Point Pleasant sophomore Teagan Hay (9) shields off a Poca defender during the first half of Tuesday night’s non-conference girls soccer contest at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.22-PP-Hay.jpg Point Pleasant sophomore Teagan Hay (9) shields off a Poca defender during the first half of Tuesday night’s non-conference girls soccer contest at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters/OVP Sports Point Pleasant senior Cammy Hesson shoots the ball past Poca keeper Tristyn Petersen, left, for a first half goal during the first half of Tuesday night’s non-conference girls soccer contest at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports) http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.22-PP-Hesson.jpg Point Pleasant senior Cammy Hesson shoots the ball past Poca keeper Tristyn Petersen, left, for a first half goal during the first half of Tuesday night’s non-conference girls soccer contest at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports) Bryan Walters/OVP Sports Point Pleasant freshman Ashley Staats (2) boots a pass past Poca defender Bryanna Herdman (10) during the first half of Tuesday night’s non-conference girls soccer contest at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports) http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.22-PP-Staats.jpg Point Pleasant freshman Ashley Staats (2) boots a pass past Poca defender Bryanna Herdman (10) during the first half of Tuesday night’s non-conference girls soccer contest at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports) Bryan Walters/OVP Sports Point Pleasant junior Alex Warden (6) controls a pass in front of a Poca defender during the second half of Tuesday night’s non-conference girls soccer contest at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports) http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.22-PP-Warden.jpg Point Pleasant junior Alex Warden (6) controls a pass in front of a Poca defender during the second half of Tuesday night’s non-conference girls soccer contest at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports) Bryan Walters/OVP Sports