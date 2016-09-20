Jackets sting Black Knights, 4-0

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. — The Point Pleasant boys soccer team had its two-match winning streak come to an end Monday night following a 4-0 loss to host Williamstown in a non-conference friendly in Wood County.

The visiting Black Knights (4-7-1) gave a very spirited effort, but the Yellow Jackets (7-1-1) used a pair of goals in each half to ultimately hand PPHS its fourth shutout loss of the season.

WHS claimed a 16-7 overall edge in shots and also had a 6-2 advantage in corner kicks. Point’s Cole Walker stopped a dozen shots in the setback.

John Petty opened the scoring with a goal in the 19th minute, then Dakota Hammer scored in the 35th minute to give Williamstown a 2-0 intermission advantage.

Hammer added his second goal of the game in the 70th minute for a 3-0 contest, then Josh Folwell concluded the scoring at 4-0 with a goal in the 73rd minute.

Afterwards, PPHS coach Chip Wood noted that the overall effort was good against a quality team like the Jackets, but he also felt there was a lot of room for improvement.

“We played a very solid game and had plenty of chances, but we made some critical mistakes that allowed them to get their goals,” Wood said. “If we can become more defensively sound, I think we will be a very difficult team to beat. I also think that we learned that tonight.”

Point Pleasant traveled to Parkersburg South on Tuesday night and returns to action Saturday when it hosts Warren in a non-conference match at 1 p.m.

Point Pleasant junior Alex Carlisle (9) and freshman Cohen Yates, right, apply defensive pressure to a Lincoln County defender during an August 23 soccer match at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va.