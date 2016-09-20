Eagles top Miller, Trimble

GLOUSTER, Ohio — Keeping pace in the title hunt.

The Eastern golf team remained one win behind league-leading Waterford after picking up a pair of victories over Miller and Trimble Monday night during a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division match at Forest Hills Golf Course in Athens County.

The host Eagles posted the top four individual scores in the match while posting a winning tally of 163, which ended up being 23 strokes better than Miller’s runner-up tally of 186. The Tomcats did not have enough golfers for a team score, which led to a forfeit in the standings.

John Little earned medalist honors while leading EHS with a 36, while Kaleb Honaker posted a 41 to finish as the overall runner-up.

Ryan Harbour and John Harris completed the winning Eagle total with identical rounds of 43. Garrett Chalfont and Nathan Hensley also carded respective tallies of 46 and 49 for the Green and White.

Hunter Dutiel and Trey Hettieh both paced the Falcons with matching rounds of 45, while Blaine Needham and Collin Pergeon completed the MHS total with identical efforts of 48.

Adam Williams and Logan Dishon also carded rounds of 59 and 60 for Miller, which is now 6-8 in TVC Hocking play this season.

Nathan Riley shot a 46 to pace Trimble (2-11 TVC Hocking), followed by Zachary Bragg with a 55 and Arden Bailey with a 59.

The Eagles are now 20-4 overall this season and hold a 10-1 mark in TVC Hocking play. As of the end of Monday night, Waterford owned an 11-1 mark in conference matches.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.