Tornado golfers cruise past Belpre, Wahama

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — You always want to be playing your best down the home stretch.

In its next to last Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division golf match, Southern claimed a 38-stoke victory over Belpre and a 52-stoke victory over Wahama, on Monday at Greenhills Country Club.

The Tornadoes (10-3 TVC Hocking) posted a team score of 186, while Belpre (6-7 TVC Hocking) fired a 224 and Wahama (5-8 TVC Hocking) marked a 238.

Match medalist Jensen Anderson led the Purple and Gold with a 44, while Ryan Acree followed with a 46. Rounding out the SHS team total were Jonah Hoback and Tanner Thorla, with a 47 and a 49 respectively. Also competing for Southern were Jarrett Hupp (50) and Eli Hunter (51).

The White Falcons were led by Anthony Ortiz with a 53, followed by Jace Heckaman and Carl Sayre with matching 60s. Gage Smith rounded out the WHS total with a 65, while Caitlyn Harrison (71) and Destiny Sayre (72) also competed for Wahama.

Belpre — which had just four golfers compete — was led by Jeremiah Stitt with a 48. Hunter Gilbert was next for BHS with a 55, followed by Maddie Roby (60) and Hunter Gilbert (61).

After a match with Meigs on Tuesday at Riverside, the Tornadoes will return home to wrap up league play on Thursday, with Trimble and Federal Hocking.

Wahama returns to the course on Thursday, at Eastern.

