Blue Angels runner-up at Vinton County

JACKSON, Ohio — The Gallia Academy Blue Angels, in shooting a season-low team score, were the runner-up on Monday in a six-school golf match at Franklin Valley Golf Club near Jackson.

The Vinton County Vikings hosted representatives from five other schools, including full teams from Gallia Academy and Westfall.

Logan had three girls golfers, while Wellston sported two and Jackson only one.

There were a total of 23 girls competing on the par-34 Franklin Valley front nine.

The Blue Angels, as the top four scores counted towards the team total, amassed a season-best low score of 216.

All four Gallia Academy counting scores were in the 50s — Molly Fitzwater with a 50, Kimberly Edelmann with a 51, Carley Johnson with a 56 and Breanna Justice and Katie Fraley with a pair of 59s.

One of those 59s did not count towards the team total, as did the 66 of Sydney Crothers.

Westfall won the team title with a 205, paced by match medalist Ella Seeley with a 48.

The other three Mustang counting cards were a 50 from Ashley Hunt, a 51 from Lauren Martin and a 56 from Cierra Cocahan.

Their other two scores were a 57 from Gracie Derifield and a 58 from Elizabeth Hart.

Vinton County shot a team total of 248 — with counting scores of 60 by Mackenzie Whiteman, 62 by Belle Lambert and 63s by Averi Peoples and Olivia Caudill.

Kendall Fee finished with a 64 for the Vikings’ non-counting card.

Logan’s Lexis Fickell fired a 50, Dreanna Wiseman wound up with a 55, and Riley Hynus had a 59 for the Lady Chiefs.

Wellston’s two scores were a 63 by Hannah Sowers and a 64 by Megan Vickers, while Jackson’s Kyleigh Phillips posted an even 50.

The Gallia Academy boys, or at least the Blue Devils’ “B” team, competed against the Vikings in a dual match on Monday.

The Vikings won the dual by a count of 219-233, as the match was contested on Franklin Valley’s back-nine holes.

The Blue Devils’ five scores were a 54 from Reece Thomas, a pair of 58s from Braden Simms and Hobie Graham, and a 63 by Ian Evans.

Elijah Blazer had a 64 for the non-counting Blue Devil card.

Vinton County junior Noah Waddell was the match medalist with a 48, as the Vikings also counted cards by Cameron Hamon (51), Shawn McCarty (60) and Adam Clary (60).

Zane Walker and Owen Salyer shot 71 apiece for the Vikings.

