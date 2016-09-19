Black Knights blank Princeton, 6-0

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — A first — and a fourth — for the Black Knights.

The Point Pleasant boys soccer team posted its fourth shutout while picking up its first winning streak of the season Saturday afternoon during a 6-0 victory over visiting Princeton in a non-conference match at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field in Mason County.

The Black Knights (4-6-1) have doubled their win total in their last two outings and have also won three of their last five matches overall, with all four seasonal triumphs coming via shutout.

The hosts outshot the Tigers (3-4-1) by a sizable 16-5 margin and also claimed a 6-3 edge in corner kicks. PPHS keeper Cole Walker made five saves in net for his fourth shutout win of the 2016 campaign.

Austin Adams scored five of the Black Knights’ six goals, including the only first half score by either squad. Adams scored on a break away in the 20th minute to give Point a 1-0 lead at the intermission.

Adams followed with a second half hat trick after scoring goals in the 45th, 60th and 64th minutes, allowing Point Pleasant to secure a 4-0 advantage. Alex Lenkov, Garret Hatten and Walker assisted on each of those scores, respectively.

Lenkov joined the scoring mix in the 66th minute as he curled a shot over the PHS keeper from 22 yards out, making it a 5-0 contest. Jacob Bryant also assisted on the Lenkov goal.

Adams concluded the scoring with a break away goal in the 68th minute as he dribbled around the keeper and nailed the back of the empty net.

With his five goals in one game, Adams joined two other Point Pleasant players for the school record.

One of those record-holders is current PPHS coach Chip Wood, who was pleased with the overall effort in the triumph.

“We played a very business-like game. We won a lot of one-on-one battles, we controlled the ball and did a good job of spreading out the defense,” Wood said. “Austin scored a couple of really nice goals today. Hopefully he can stay in this good form and keep scoring the way he has been.”

Adams has eight of Point Pleasant’s last 10 goals during this current two-match winning streak.

