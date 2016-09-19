Blue Devils 3rd, Blue Angels 4th at Southeastern

RICHMOND DALE, Ohio — Against several Southeast District schools, and competing in the annual Aaron Reed Memorial Cross Country Invitational, the Gallia Academy Blue Devils finished third and the Blue Angels fourth on Saturday at Southeastern High School.

The Blue Devils’ top five placers all finished among the top 54, including two in the top dozen for a team total of 121 points.

Only team champion Unioto with 60 points and runner-up Waverly with 84 finished ahead of Gallia Academy’s men.

There were 17 teams — and a massive 175 runners — in the boys high school race.

For the girls, the Blue Angels had four individuals place among the top 23 — and thus took fourth of the 15 girls teams which scored points.

The Blue Angels ended up with 92 team points, as Unioto completed the sweep of the team championships with 64, edging out runners-up Chillicothe (67 points) and Waverly (83 points).

There were 137 runners in the girls high school race.

The Blue Devils’ twin tandem of Kyle Greenlee and Caleb Grenlee led the way for the GAHS boys, as Kyle Greenlee finished fifth overall in 17 minutes and 45 seconds.

Caleb Greenlee was right behind by only 17 seconds, and finished 12th.

Devon Barnes in 32nd (19:20) and Kaleb Crisenbery in 36th (19:23) crossed the line just three seconds apart, while the fifth Blue Devil counting time was Ezra Blain’s 54th-place effort in 20:14.

Gallia Academy’s other two counting times were 70th-place Grant Smith (21:12) and 74th-place Kobe Cochran (21:25).

Nine other Blue Devil men competed, but did not have their times count toward the team total.

They included Ethan Rider (88th in 21:55), Oliver Davies (94th in 22:21), Mitchell Bolin (96th in 22:31), Nicholas Sheets (97th in 22:31), Cody Rogers (105th in 22:56), Cade Mason (127th in 24:07), Derek Henry (154th in 26:24), Chris Dennison (168th in 28:14) and Rylan Armstrong (171st in 31:51).

Two Logan Elm runners — Matthew Agosta and Kiefer Mosmeier — captured the top two spots in the boys individual race.

Agosta in 16:26 and Mosmeier in 16:51 were the only individuals in under 17 minutes.

A pair of Blue Angel seniors paced their squad’s times and scores, as Mesa Polcyn and Mary Watts were back-to-back across the finish line in fifth and sixth respectively.

Polcyn posted a time of 21 minutes and 27 seconds, while Watts (21:39) was next in 12 seconds behind her.

The third and fourth counting scores were a pair of freshmen — Brook Johnson in 13th in 22:29 and Abby Johnson in 23rd in 23:52.

The fifth, sixth and seventh counting spots belonged to Abby Cremeans (66th in 27:50), Cassidy Starnes (67th in 27:55) and Sabrina Manygoats (76th in 28:39).

The Blue Angels also had five runners which competed, but did not have their times count toward the team score.

They were Caitlyn Caldwell (82nd in 29:02), Teresa Guillen (84th in 29:03), Eliza Davies (92nd in 29:50), Alyssa Marxen (133rd in 37:27) and Carlin Short (136th in 39:51).

Ivy Beam of Zane Trace, in 20 minutes and 14 seconds, took home the individual championship.

