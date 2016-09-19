Rebels lose to Oaks, Dragons in tri-match

PROCTROVILLE, Ohio — Unfortunately for the Rebels, they were the odd ladies out.

That’s because the South Gallia High School volleyball team, competing in a triangular match on Saturday at Fairland High School, lost both of their contests to fall to 1-8 on the season.

In their first match, the Lady Rebels were swept in straight games by the host Fairland Dragons, losing 25-12 and 25-13.

In its other match — against the Oak Hill Lady Oaks — South Gallia gained the win in the opening set 25-16, but then dropped the final two games 25-17 and 25-16.

Thus, a straight-games win over winless Wahama on Thursday night remains the Rebels’ only victory.

Against Fairland, Erin Evans with four kills, Taylor Burnette with four assists, Rachal Colburn with two kills, and Oliva Hornsby with four service points and three assists accounted for South Gallia’s statistical leaders.

Against Oak Hill, Burnette amassed 14 service points, and also collected seven assists.

Colburn recorded seven kills, along with three apiece by Hornsby and Evans.

Burnette served up four aces, followed by three from Colburn and two apiece from Evans and Hannah Shafer.

The Lady Rebels returned to the road, and returned to Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division action, on Monday night at Belpre.

South Gallia will host Miller tonight (Sept. 20) for another TVC-Hocking tilt.

