Lady Defenders sweep Calvary

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Still perfect.

The Ohio Valley Christian volleyball team remained unbeaten while picking up its seventh straight-game victory of the season Friday night during a 25-13, 25-14, 25-12 decision over visiting Calvary Baptist Academy in a non-conference match in Gallia County.

The Lady Defenders (11-0) trailed in two of the three games played, but the hosts were never down by more than three point in either of those contests.

Down 7-3 in the opener, OVCS rallied to knot things up at 11 before reeling off 14 of the next 16 points to secure a 12-point win and a 1-0 match lead.

The Lady Defenders led wire-to-wire in Game 2 en route to an 11-point win, then overcame an early 1-0 deficit in the finale to score a 13-point win and a 3-0 match triumph.

Ohio Valley Christian also claimed a season sweep of Grace following a 25-14, 25-22, 25-21 victory back on September 2 in Teays Valley, W.Va.

Katie Westfall led the OVCS service attack with 20 points and nine aces, followed by Katie Bradley with 16 points and three aces. Cori Hutchison also added nine service points and three aces for the hosts.

Rachel Sargent was next with seven points, while Emily Childers and Marcie Kessinger each added six points to the winning cause. Chasity Deckard and Makala Sizemore also had two points and one point, respectively.

Bradley and Westfall led the net attack with 10 kills apiece, followed by Childers with four kills and Hutchison with three kills. Sargent added two kills and a block, while Deckard also had a kill in the win.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.