Marshall-Akron Box Score

Akron 65, Marshall 38

UA 7-34-7-17 — 65

MU 21-0-10-7 — 38

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

UA: Mykel Traylor-Bennett 8 pass from Thomas Woodson (Tom O’Leary kick) 13:47

MU: Michael Clark 3 pass from Chase Litton (Amoreto Curraj kick) 8:18

MU: Deon-Tay McManus 18 pass from Litton (Curraj kick) 4:15

MU: Josh Knight 21 pass from Litton (Curraj kick) :46

Second Quarter

UA: Daumantas Venckus 35 fumble return (O’Leary kick) 13:00

UA: JoJo Natson 35 pass from Woodson (O’Leary kick) 9:07

UA: Ulysees Gilbert III 30 return of blocked punt (kick failed) 7:45

UA: Kwadarrius Smith 30 pass from Woodson (O’Leary kick)5:02

UA: Tra’Von Chapman 1 run (O’Leary kick) :20

Third Quarter

MU: Keion Davis 8 run (Curraj kick) 9:02

UA: Austin Wolf 27 pass from Woodson (O’Leary kick) 6:09

MU: Curraj 29 field goal 1:59

Fourth Quarter

UA: Woodson 3 run (O’Leary kick) 14:00

UA: O’Leary 26 field goal 7:50

MU: Josh Knight 25 pass from Litton (Curraj kick)5:51

UA: DeMarcus Lloyd 31 interception return (O’Leary kick) 2:45

Team Statistics/Individual leaders

First Downs: UA 26, MU 31;

Rushes-Yds: UA 30-145, MU 38-114;

Pass Yds: UA 379, MU 446;

Total Yds: UA 524, MU 560;

Comp-Att-Int: UA 21-32-0, MU 33-59-3;

Penalties-Yds: UA 13-136, MU 17-180;

Fumbles Lost: UA 1, MU 1.

RUSHING

UA: Manny Morgan 18-130, Tra’Von Chapman 3-11, Denzel Jones Jr. 2-8, Thomas Woodson 6-(-2), JoJo Nelson 1-(-2).

MU: Hyleck Foster 18-77, Keion Davis 12-43, Anthony Anderson 4-18, Emanuel Byrd 1-(-3), Chase Litton 3-(-21).

PASSING

UA: Thomas Woodson 21-32-0 374.

MU: Chase Litton 32-57-3 413, Garet Morell 1-2-0 33.

RECEIVING

UA: JoJo Nelson 7-134, Jerome Lane 7-115, Austin Wolf 3-88, Mykel Traylor-Bennett 2-9, Kwadarrius Smith 1-30, Manny Morgan 1-3.

MU: Josh Knight 7-118, Ryan Yurachek 5-65, Deon-Tay McManus 4-70, Keion Davis 4-52, Michael Clark 4-48, Tony Pittman 2-13, Donquell Green 2-7, Raylen Elzy 1-33, Willie Johnson 1-19, Justin Hunt 1-11, Emanuel Byrd 1-6, Hyleck Foster 1-4.

Marshall sophomore Michael Clark (7) hauls in a touchdown pass over Akron senior Larry Hope Jr. (2), during the first quarter of Marshall’s 65-38 loss, on Saturday in Huntington. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports)

Marshall place kicker Amoreto Curraj (39) kicks home the extra point, with holder Kaare Vedvik (16), during the first quarter of the Herd’s 65-38 loss to Akron, on Saturday in Huntington. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports)

MU sophomore Keion Davis (24) jukes past Akron sophomore Shawn Featherstone Jr. (20) during the Zips’ victory, on Saturday in Huntington. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports)

MU freshman Damien Dozier (90) pressures UA quarterback Thomas Woodson (4) during Saturday’ Akron victory, in Huntington. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports)

Akron quarterback Thomas Woodson (4) attempts a pass over Marshall sophomore Chase Hancock (37) during the Zips’ 65-38 victory, on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports)

Marshall junior tight end Ryan Yurachek (85) makes a catch and is downed in between a pair of Akron defenders, during the Herd’s 65-38 loss, on Saturday in Huntington. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports)

Marshall sophomore Ryan Bee (91) sacks Akron quarterback Thomas Woodson during the Zips’ 65-38 victory, on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. (Alex Hawley/OVP Sports)