Week 4 Football Scores


OHIO

Akr. Coventry 48, Lodi Cloverleaf 14

Akr. Ellet 83, Akr. Kenmore 26

Akr. Firestone 31, Akr. Garfield 14

Akr. Hoban 63, Royal Imperial Collegiate, Ontario 14

Akr. Manchester 56, Wooster Triway 0

Alliance Marlington 55, Carrollton 13

Amherst Steele 54, Berea-Midpark 13

Anna 35, New Bremen 12

Antwerp 42, Haviland Wayne Trace 34

Arlington 42, Cory-Rawson 7

Ashland 35, Millersburg W. Holmes 7

Ashland Blazer, Ky. 27, Ironton 3

Ashland Crestview 49, Greenwich S. Cent. 7

Ashland Mapleton 56, New London 30

Ashtabula Edgewood 20, Newton Falls 6

Ashville Teays Valley 17, Circleville 7

Athens 35, Albany Alexander 19

Attica Seneca E. 54, Bucyrus 14

Aurora 42, Kent Roosevelt 7

Avon 45, Grafton Midview 28

Avon Lake 47, Lakewood 14

Bainbridge Paint Valley 21, Chillicothe Huntington 6

Batavia Amelia 20, Batavia 0

Batavia Clermont NE 21, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 20

Bedford 35, Warrensville Hts. 32

Bellbrook 20, Brookville 14, OT

Bellefontaine 59, St. Paris Graham 7

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 52, Urbana 9

Bellevue 48, Tol. Rogers 0

Belmont Union Local 37, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 34

Beloit W. Branch 41, Minerva 7

Belpre 28, Wahama, W.Va. 20

Beverly Ft. Frye 37, Johnstown Northridge 20

Bloom-Carroll 36, Baltimore Liberty Union 14

Bluffton 42, Paulding 14

Bowling Green 35, Maumee 17

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 41, Cuyahoga Falls 7

Bridgeport 41, Paden City, W.Va. 7

Bryan 26, Metamora Evergreen 0

Bucyrus Wynford 28, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 21

Burton Berkshire 42, Fairport Harbor Harding 6

Caldwell 36, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 8

Cambridge 48, Logan 14

Cameron, W.Va. 42, New Matamoras Frontier 7

Can. Glenoak 28, N. Can. Hoover 0

Can. McKinley 51, Green 21

Can. South 34, Salem 13

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 25, Worthington Christian 21

Canfield 41, Ashtabula Lakeside 2

Canfield S. Range 51, Mineral Ridge 0

Cardington-Lincoln 35, Mt. Gilead 34

Carey 33, Sycamore Mohawk 14

Carlisle 47, Waynesville 14

Casstown Miami E. 34, Arcanum 20

Centerburg 14, Galion Northmor 7

Chardon 49, Eastlake N. 7

Chesapeake 48, Gallipolis Gallia 6

Chesterland W. Geauga 27, Geneva 7

Chillicothe 38, Lees Creek E. Clinton 7

Chillicothe Zane Trace 36, Chillicothe Unioto 20

Cin. Clark Montessori 34, Hamilton New Miami 14

Cin. Colerain 38, Cin. Princeton 7

Cin. Country Day 42, Lockland 0

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 33, Cin. Taft 28

Cin. Madeira 49, Cin. Finneytown 14

Cin. Mariemont 47, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 6

Cin. Mt. Healthy 17, Morrow Little Miami 14

Cin. Oak Hills 30, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 7

Cin. Purcell Marian 32, Hamilton Badin 14

Cin. St. Xavier 34, Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 29

Cin. Summit Country Day 58, Cin. Dohn High School 12

Cin. Sycamore 41, Hamilton 20

Cin. Turpin 38, Milford 8

Cin. Walnut Hills 42, Cin. Glen Este 17

Cin. Winton Woods 41, Tol. Start 7

Cin. Wyoming 34, Cin. Indian Hill 27, 2OT

Circleville Logan Elm 22, Lancaster Fairfield Union 18

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 24, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 14

Cle. Collinwood 32, Cle. Whitney Young 0

Cle. E. Tech 40, Cle. Lincoln W. 0

Cle. Glenville 32, Cle. Rhodes 14

Cle. Hts. 28, Mentor Lake Cath. 17

Cle. JFK 36, Cle. John Marshall 22

Clyde 56, Tol. Bowsher 13

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 40, S. Point 0

Coldwater 30, Ft. Recovery 12

Cols. Beechcroft 43, Cols. Linden McKinley 8

Cols. Bexley 21, Whitehall-Yearling 7

Cols. Crusaders 15, Cols. Whetstone 8

Cols. DeSales 31, Cols. Hartley 24

Cols. Eastmoor 47, Cols. Briggs 6

Cols. Franklin Hts. 42, Galloway Westland 0

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 35, Amanda-Clearcreek 28

Cols. Independence 42, Cols. South 0

Cols. Mifflin 46, Cols. Centennial 14

Cols. Northland 47, Cols. East 0

Cols. Ready 21, Lima Cent. Cath. 14

Cols. Upper Arlington 27, Westerville S. 0

Cols. Walnut Ridge 20, Cols. Marion-Franklin 6

Cols. Watterson 10, Cols. St. Charles 7, OT

Cols. West 70, Cols. Africentric 32

Columbia Station Columbia 42, Sheffield Brookside 7

Columbiana 49, Sebring McKinley 6

Conneaut 33, Mercyhurst Prep, Pa. 7

Convoy Crestview 28, Columbus Grove 25

Copley 27, Barberton 26

Covington 48, Tipp City Bethel 7

Crestline 36, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 14

Creston Norwayne 20, Doylestown Chippewa 16

Crown City S. Gallia 40, Manchester 0

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 23, St. Francis, N.Y. 21

Cuyahoga Hts. 33, Gates Mills Hawken 7

Dalton 56, Rittman 27

Day. Christian 49, Miami Valley Christian Academy 28

Day. Dunbar 56, Cin. Hughes 6

Day. Ponitz Tech. 22, Cin. Woodward 20

Day. Thurgood Marshall 35, Cin. Western Hills 14

Defiance 20, Lima Bath 14

Defiance Ayersville 28, Defiance Tinora 0

Delaware Buckeye Valley 56, Galion 3

Delphos Jefferson 32, Harrod Allen E. 22

Delphos St. John’s 19, Versailles 18

Detroit Catholic Central, Mich. 28, Cle. St. Ignatius 21, OT

Dola Hardin Northern 35, Waynesfield-Goshen 20

Dover 28, Akr. East 20

Dresden Tri-Valley 33, Zanesville 3

Dublin Coffman 35, Lewis Center Olentangy 0

Dublin Jerome 28, Dublin Scioto 14

E. Cle. Shaw 28, Cle. VASJ 26

Edgerton 43, Sherwood Fairview 32

Elyria Cath. 41, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 0

Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 42, Cle. Benedictine 35

Fairfield 42, Middletown 0

Findlay 35, Tol. St. Francis 13

Findlay Liberty-Benton 28, Van Buren 14

Franklin 49, Eaton 8

Fredericktown 49, Marion Elgin 20

Fremont Ross 38, Tol. St. John’s 29

Ft. Loramie 14, DeGraff Riverside 13

Gahanna Cols. Academy 41, Cols. Grandview Hts. 21

Gahanna Lincoln 28, New Albany 24

Garrettsville Garfield 56, Andover Pymatuning Valley 6

Genoa Area 53, Bloomdale Elmwood 15

Germantown Valley View 49, New Lebanon Dixie 0

Gibsonburg 64, Tol. Christian 6

Girard 38, Warren Champion 34

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 28, Navarre Fairless 20

Goshen 37, Blanchester 16

Greenville 21, Riverside Stebbins 3

Hamler Patrick Henry 22, Liberty Center 14

Hannibal River 60, Magnolia, W.Va. 27

Hanoverton United 41, Salineville Southern 7

Harrison 42, Hamilton Ross 7

Hicksville 27, Holgate 0

Hilliard Bradley 41, Hilliard Darby 20

Holland Springfield 48, Perrysburg 17

Hubbard 47, Cortland Lakeview 10

Huber Hts. Wayne 45, Miamisburg 12

Hudson 34, Macedonia Nordonia 7

Hudson WRA 53, Fostoria St. Wendelin 7

Hunting Valley University 42, Rocky River 17

Independence 46, Middlefield Cardinal 20

Jackson 52, Mt. Orab Western Brown 27

Jamestown Greeneview 59, N. Lewisburg Triad 15

Jeromesville Hillsdale 56, Apple Creek Waynedale 6

Johnstown-Monroe 54, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 21

Kettering Alter 49, Day. Carroll 0

Kings Mills Kings 41, Cin. Anderson 27

Kirtland 35, Richmond Hts. 14

LaGrange Keystone 28, Rocky River Lutheran W. 27

Lakeside Danbury 24, Tol. Ottawa Hills 22

Lancaster 56, Newark 21

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 20, Millersport 18

Leavittsburg LaBrae 28, Campbell Memorial 19

Lebanon 27, Beavercreek 21

Leipsic 16, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 8

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 47, Sunbury Big Walnut 0

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 42, Union City Mississinawa Valley 0

Lewistown Indian Lake 48, Spring. Shawnee 7

Lexington 21, Bellville Clear Fork 0

Lima Perry 37, Ridgeway Ridgemont 13

Lima Shawnee 28, Van Wert 26

Lisbon Beaver 28, Richmond Edison 14

Lisbon David Anderson 49, E. Palestine 26

London 27, London Madison Plains 20, OT

Lorain 42, Garfield Hts. 38

Lore City Buckeye Trail 54, Barnesville 50

Louisville 34, Alliance 0

Loveland 21, Cin. Withrow 19

Lyndhurst Brush 37, Madison 12

Mansfield Sr. 35, Delaware Hayes 21

Mantua Crestwood 48, Canal Fulton Northwest 14

Maria Stein Marion Local 44, Minster 6

Marion Harding 54, Milford Center Fairbanks 0

Martins Ferry 17, St. Clairsville 14, 2OT

Marysville 21, Grove City 14

Mason 38, W. Chester Lakota W. 7

Massillon Jackson 21, Massillon Perry 14

McArthur Vinton County 41, Pomeroy Meigs 29

McComb 75, Arcadia 0

McConnelsville Morgan 29, Sarahsville Shenandoah 22

Mechanicsburg 51, Cedarville 6

Medina 52, Elyria 14

Medina Buckeye 43, Fairview 7

Medina Highland 48, Richfield Revere 0

Middletown Fenwick 26, Day. Chaminade Julienne 10

Middletown Madison Senior 38, Camden Preble Shawnee 13

Milan Edison 49, Oak Harbor 7

Milton-Union 35, Day. Northridge 0

Minford 42, McDermott Scioto NW 0

Mogadore 21, Granville 12

Monroe 45, Day. Oakwood 21

Monroeville 35, Plymouth 21

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 48, Vanlue 0

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 40, Leetonia 10

Napoleon 49, Sylvania Southview 14

Nelsonville-York 46, Bidwell River Valley 6

New Carlisle Tecumseh 35, Spring. NW 7

New Lexington 19, Crooksville 10

New Madison Tri-Village 34, Cin. Riverview East 0

New Middletown Spring. 28, Berlin Center Western Reserve 26

New Paris National Trail 48, Day. Jefferson 0

New Philadelphia 31, Tallmadge 10

New Richmond 42, Oxford Talawanda 0

Newark Licking Valley 36, Heath 13

Newcomerstown 32, Malvern 8

Niles McKinley 18, Youngs. East 12

Northwood 37, Edon 18

Norton 35, Mogadore Field 0

Norwalk St. Paul 56, Collins Western Reserve 21

Norwood 64, Bethel-Tate 37

Oak Hill 50, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 0

Oberlin Firelands 43, Lorain Clearview 12

Olmsted Falls 20, N. Ridgeville 0

Ontario 34, Tiffin Columbian 14

Orange 52, Painesville Harvey 18

Orrville 43, Massillon Tuslaw 42

Ottawa-Glandorf 21, Celina 14

Painesville Riverside 44, Chagrin Falls Kenston 25

Pandora-Gilboa 34, N. Baltimore 21

Parkersburg South, W.Va. 39, Vincent Warren 16

Parma 28, Parma Normandy 7

Parma Hts. Holy Name 20, Bay Village Bay 17

Parma Padua 27, Maple Hts. 26

Pataskala Licking Hts. 38, Newark Cath. 7

Pemberville Eastwood 48, Fostoria 0

Peninsula Woodridge 44, Ravenna 8

Perry 56, Beachwood 23

Philo 55, Warsaw River View 0

Pickerington Cent. 45, Groveport-Madison 14

Pickerington N. 45, Westerville Cent. 16

Piketon 43, Southeastern 15

Piqua 63, W. Carrollton 6

Plain City Jonathan Alder 33, Marion Pleasant 16

Port Clinton 48, Vermilion 14

Portsmouth 33, Ironton Rock Hill 32

Portsmouth Notre Dame 28, Beaver Eastern 19

Portsmouth Sciotoville 51, Franklin Furnace Green 8

Portsmouth W. 34, Wellston 8

Powell Olentangy Liberty 28, Hilliard Davidson 3

Raceland, Ky. 62, Lucasville Valley 19

Racine Southern 41, Corning Miller 0

Ravenna SE 35, E. Liverpool 20

Reading 60, Cin. Deer Park 6

Reynoldsburg 55, Grove City Cent. Crossing 14

Richwood N. Union 21, Caledonia River Valley 14

Rootstown 42, Bowerston Conotton Valley 12

Rossford 24, Millbury Lake 7

Sandusky 64, Willard 12

Sandusky Perkins 33, Huron 13

Sandusky St. Mary 12, Loudonville 7

Shadyside 48, Byesville Meadowbrook 41

Shelby 29, Norwalk 15

Sidney 42, Xenia 25

Sidney Lehman 39, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 18

Solon 53, Brunswick 21

Southington Chalker 74, Beallsville 0

Sparta Highland 35, Howard E. Knox 0

Spencerville 22, Ada 19

Spring. Cath. Cent. 34, S. Charleston SE 0

Spring. Kenton Ridge 41, Spring. Greenon 0

Springboro 38, Kettering Fairmont 20

Springfield 26, Centerville 20

St. Henry 41, Rockford Parkway 6

St. Marys, W.Va. 51, Marietta 36

St. Marys Memorial 58, Kenton 14

Steubenville 28, Youngs. Boardman 0

Stow-Munroe Falls 38, Wadsworth 14

Streetsboro 63, Akr. Springfield 49

Struthers 34, Jefferson Area 6

Sugar Grove Berne Union 39, Grove City Christian 35

Sugarcreek Garaway 41, E. Can. 7

Sullivan Black River 62, Brooklyn 27

Swanton 42, Archbold 14

Thornville Sheridan 42, New Concord John Glenn 14

Tiffin Calvert 59, Kansas Lakota 7

Tol. Cent. Cath. 50, Oregon Clay 17

Tol. Waite 49, Ecorse, Mich. 20

Tol. Whitmer 42, Lima Sr. 35

Tol. Woodward 22, Montpelier 20, OT

Tontogany Otsego 48, Elmore Woodmore 10

Toronto 18, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 7

Trenton Edgewood 42, Cin. NW 14

Trotwood-Madison 43, Tipp City Tippecanoe 6

Troy 42, Fairborn 14

Troy Christian 41, Cin. Christian 13

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 41, Strasburg-Franklin 21

Twinsburg 28, N. Royalton 27

Uhrichsville Claymont 43, Danville 21

Uniontown Lake 20, Mt. Vernon 3

Upper Sandusky 48, Morral Ridgedale 0

Utica 40, Hebron Lakewood 13

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 35, Ansonia 20

W. Jefferson 28, Lucas 14

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 31, Magnolia Sandy Valley 0

W. Liberty-Salem 55, Spring. NE 20

W. Salem NW 41, Smithville 22

W. Unity Hilltop 69, Oregon Stritch 46

Wapakoneta 12, Elida 7

Warren Harding 35, Austintown Fitch 0

Warren Howland 35, Poland Seminary 34

Warren JFK 34, Columbiana Crestview 0

Washington C.H. 35, Hillsboro 33

Waterford 28, Glouster Trimble 14

Wauseon 28, Delta 14

Waverly 50, Proctorville Fairland 0

Wellington 37, Oberlin 0

Wellsville 34, McDonald 20

Westerville N. 25, Canal Winchester 14

Westlake 59, N. Olmsted 13

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 35, Sylvania Northview 14

Wickliffe 47, Chagrin Falls 20

Williamsburg 18, Fayetteville-Perry 14

Williamsport Westfall 38, Frankfort Adena 32

Willoughby S. 33, Mayfield 27

Wilmington 61, Greenfield McClain 19

Windham 42, Vienna Mathews 41

Wintersville Indian Creek 64, Rayland Buckeye 0

Wooster 38, Mansfield Madison 0

Worthington Kilbourne 43, Thomas Worthington 6

Youngs. Liberty 27, Brookfield 21

Youngs. Mooney 31, Akr. SVSM 16

Zanesville Maysville 24, Zanesville W. Muskingum 12

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 27, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 20

— — —

WEST VIRGINIA

Belpre, Ohio 28, Wahama 20

Bishop Donahue 25, Valley Wetzel 6

Bluefield 35, Gate City, Va. 22

Bridgeport, Ohio 41, Paden City 7

Bridgeport 41, Robert C. Byrd 7

Buffalo 49, Greenbrier West 13

Calhoun County 26, Ritchie County 24

Cameron 42, New Matamoras Frontier, Ohio 7

Capital 42, Cabell Midland 23

Chapmanville 53, Poca 20

Clay County 13, Valley Fayette 0

Doddridge County 38, Tygarts Valley 14

East Hardy 37, Pocahontas County 3

Elkins 38, Preston 6

Fairmont Senior 43, Buckhannon-Upshur 7

Fayetteville 58, Meadow Bridge 8

Frankfort 35, Berkeley Springs 21

Gilmer County 36, Sherman 6

Grafton 34, Notre Dame 14

Hannan 39, Hundred 22

Hannibal River, Ohio 60, Magnolia 27

Huntington 28, Parkersburg 6

Hurricane 47, Brooke 0

Independence 42, Shady Spring 12

James Monroe 52, PikeView 6

Jefferson 40, Hedgesville 33

Keyser 28, Weir 14

Lewis County 40, Braxton County 35

Liberty Harrison 32, Philip Barbour 13

Lincoln 48, East Fairmont 0

Man 7, River View 0

Martinsburg 69, Spring Mills 7

Midland Trail 42, Richwood 23

Moorefield 48, Tucker County 21

Morgantown 42, Washington 7

Musselman 62, Greenbrier East 8

Parkersburg Catholic 41, Wirt County 0

Parkersburg South 39, Vincent Warren, Ohio 16

Pendleton County 40, Bath County, Va. 12

Petersburg 31, Oakland Southern, Md. 22

Point Pleasant 41, Logan 12

Princeton 31, Lincoln County 8

Ravenswood 28, Tyler Consolidated 21

Ripley 50, St. Albans 13

Sissonville 40, Scott 18

South Charleston 48, Riverside 7

Spring Valley 54, George Washington 21

St. Marys 51, Marietta, Ohio 36

Summers County 34, Wyoming East 6

Tolsia 16, Westside 6

Tug Valley 46, Sheldon Clark, Ky. 12

University 28, Wheeling Park 19

Wayne 58, Oak Hill 21

Williamstown 36, Wheeling Central 27

Winfield 51, Herbert Hoover 48

