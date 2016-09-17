Rebels run past Greyhounds, 40-0

MANCHESTER, Ohio — The Rebels went ground-and-pound — and pounded the ‘Hounds.

That’s because South Gallia, by amassing all but 19 of its yards via way of the rushing attack, blanked host Manchester 40-0 in a non-league football tilt on Friday night.

The Rebels racked up 325 rushing yards, scored all six of their touchdowns on the ground, and even had the running-clock rule into effect by the midway point of the third quarter.

With the win, South Gallia evened its record to 2-2, while the Greyhounds remain winless at 0-4.

The Rebels amounted 21 first-period points, then scored six more in the second stanza — before finally 13 more in the third.

A.J. Woodall converted on four of his six extra-point kicks, including all three in the opening period.

South Gallia also pitched a defensive shutout, although Manchester’s statistics were not made available.

In the first frame, Woodall’s 40-yard touchdown run made it 6-0 only three minutes and 14 seconds in — as that turned out to be all the points the Rebels needed for the win.

It was then time for the Johnny Sheets show, as the SGHS senior amounted a hat trick of touchdowns — and 139 yards on only 11 carries.

Sheets scored his opening TD on a 52-yard dart at the four-minute mark of the first quarter.

After Colten Coughenour added a 35-yard scoring sprint with 41 seconds left in the period, Sheets scored again from 18 yards out — with 8:11 left in the second stanza to make it 27-0.

With six minutes remaining in the third quarter, Sheets tallied his third rushing score — this one from 15 yards away.

The Rebels capped the scoring with a 2-yard dive by Josh Henry — with 4:40 left in the third.

Woodall made his final extra point for the 40-0 final score.

Henry had 46 yards on eight rushing attempts, as Woodall wound up with 53 yards and Coughenour 51.

Coughenhour completed one of two passes for 19 yards as well.

The Rebels return to the road, and return to Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division action, at Eastern next Friday.

