Black Knights blank TVCS, 4-0

SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. — A good way to end a road trip.

The Point Pleasant boys soccer team received a hat trick from Austin Adams while snapping a two-game losing skid Thursday night during a 4-0 victory over host Teays Valley Christian in a non-conference matchup in Putnam County.

The visiting Black Knights (3-5-1) earned their third shutout victory of the year in a convincing fashion, although it did take both halves of regulation to make the outcome decisive.

PPHS outshot the Lions (0-4-0) by a sizable 20-5 overall margin, but the Red and Black led only 2-0 at the intermission.

Adams gave Point a 1-0 advantage in the 22nd minute after making a quick dribble on a pass from Alex Lenkov to get around two TVCS defenders, then Adams planted the shot in the back post for his first goal.

Adams scored again right before the break after making a 1-on-1 move against the TVCS keeper, which resulted in a back post goal in the 39th minute. Like the first goal, Lenkov also assisted on the play.

Lenkov joined the scoring mix in the 65th minute as he successfully deflected an Alex Carlisle penalty kick for a 3-0 edge.

Adams — again with the aid of Lenkov — recorded his hat trick in the 73rd minute on a break away goal.

Cole Walker recorded his third shutout victory in net for Point Pleasant by making five saves.

“We played a solid game and we were able to mix the lineup around to see what might work better for us moving forward, so it was a really good day for our kids,” PPHS coach Chip Wood said following the win. “We really took a business like approach to the game today. That’s was a what I was most pleased with.”

The Black Knights — who have two wins and a tie on the road this season — return to action Saturday when they host Princeton at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field at 3 p.m.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.