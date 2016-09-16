Blue Angels sweep South Point

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Simply put, the Blue Angels are rolling.

The Gallia Academy volleyball team improved to 11-0 on the season and extended its game winning streak 26 on Thursday night in Lawrence County, defeating host South Point by a 3-0 count. GAHS is also halfway through its OVC schedule and has yet to drop a game within conference play.

GAHS (11-0, 7-0 OVC) never trailed in the match, and led wire-to-wire in the first game, winning by a 25-12 count. The Blue Angels fought through two tie scores (1-1 and 15-15) in the second game, but won the game by a 25-18 count. South Point (6-4, 4-3) tied the third game three times, but GAHS capped off the match sweep with a 25-14 win.

Gallia Academy’s service attack was led by Carly Shriver with 15 points and two aces, followed by Jenna Meadows with 13 points and four aces. Alex Barnes had eight points and four aces, Grace Martin added six points and two aces, while Ashton Webb contributed three service points to the winning cause.

Webb led GAHS at the net with 13 kills and two blocks, while Meadows added nine kills. Martin finished with seven kills and one block for the victors, Ryleigh Caldwell added four kills, while Barnes finished with three kills. Brooke Pasquale marked a team-best 17 digs, while Shriver had 15 digs and a team-best 37 assists.

Holly Ramey led South Point with six service points, followed by Rachael Wheeler with four and Brooklyn Badgett with three. Reece Duncan and MacKenzie Fugitt rounded out the Lady Points service attack with two points and one point respectively.

South Point had won six consecutive matches headed into Thursday.

The Blue Angels will look for similar results when they host South Point in the season finale, on October 13.

After a tournament at Circleville on Saturday, the Blue Angels will resume OVC play, on Thursday, at Chesapeake.

