Blue Devils win 2 dual tilts

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — On the friendly confines of Cliffside Golf Club in Gallipolis, the Gallia Academy High School boys golf team captured a pair of dual matches this past week.

On Tuesday, the Blue Devils —despite being divided into two teams — defeated visiting Vinton County.

In a head-to-head dual against Ironton on Thursday, the Blue and White won 178-212.

In the contest against Vinton County, Gallia Academy coach Mark Allen split his Blue Devils into two groups — the “Black” and the “Blue”.

The “Black” ripped a 174 and the “Blue” a 182, while the seven-man Vikings amounted a 207.

The “Black” Blue Devils posted three scores of 42 or better, including match medalist Taae Hamid, who fired an even-par 36 on the Cliffside backside nine holes.

His impressive round included an eagle on the par-5 12th hole.

Josh Davis and Jeremy Brumfield, both Blue Devils seniors, followed with a 40 and 42 for the “Black” respectively.

Ian Evans added a 56 for the fourth counting score, which was also a season low.

Elijah Baird with a 67 and Elijah Blazer with a 68 were the “Black” team’s two other scores.

For the “Blue”, Kaden Thomas tallied a 41 to lead the way, while Miles Cornwell carded a 45.

The other “Blue” counting scores were Reece Thomas with a 47 and Braden Simms with a 49.

Reece Thomas, Simms and Hobie Graham’s non-counting 58 all set season-low rounds for the trio.

Cameron Hamon had a 45 and Noah Waddell a 47 to pace Vinton County, which also counted a 51 from Shawn McCarty and a 64 by Jacob Brotherton.

The three non-counting cards were a 65 by Owen Salyer, a 68 by Adam Clary and a 71 by Zane Walker.

On Thursday, the Blue Devils honored their threesome of seniors — Brumfield, Cornwell and Davis.

Davis did himself well on the course as well, earning match medalist honors for the first time in his career with a 42.

Brumfield followed suit with a 44 and Cornwell a 45, while Hamid and Kaden Thomas tallied a pair of 47s for the fourth counting score.

Reece Thomas rounded out the Blue Devils with a 56.

Ironton was led by Chandler Dodson with a 47, while Mitchell Weisgarber shot a 51 and Mason Slagel a 56.

The other three Fighting Tigers all posted 58s.

Gallia Academy also honored its two senior girls golfers on Thursday —Kimberly Edelmann and Breanna Justice.

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106