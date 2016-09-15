Spartans sweep Lady Raiders

BIDWELL, Ohio — The Alexander Spartans hit hard, hit straight down, and hit the ground running on Thursday night.

In an easy three-set sweep, the Spartans rolled past the host River Valley Raiders 25-12, 25-10 and 25-5 in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division volleyball match.

With the loss, the Lady Raiders fell to 2-9 — and remain winless in the TVC-Ohio at 0-5.

In addition, with the exception of a five-set loss at Vinton County, River Valley has now been swept in league losses against Athens, Alexander, Nelsonville-York and Wellston.

Alexander, on the other hand, made it a perfect 5-for-5 in the division — and is now 8-1 overall.

The Spartans punctuated the win with a massive consecutive 20 points in the third game, as River Valley’s only lead of the entire night was in fact in set three.

River Valley led 1-0 and as large as 4-1, but the Spartans strung together 20 straight, including six aces by Nicole Hudnall.

Trailing 21-4, the Raiders stopped the spree on an Alexander net violation, but the Spartans scored the final four points — the last of which was an ace by Mallory Rankin.

The Raiders’ first four points came courtesy of three Alexander errors — and a Carly Gilmore kill.

The Spartans scored the first three points of the opening set, then pulled away from a 3-2 lead by racking up 18 of the next 22 — staking their largest advantage of the first game at 21-6.

The Raiders got back three in a row on a kill by Brianna McGuire and back-to-back aces by Jaden Neal, but Alexander amounted four of the final six points to win 25-12.

In game two, once again Alexander jumped out 3-0, and kept pulling away until it led 20-5.

Both clubs scored five points apiece from there, but the Raiders got no closer than 22-10.

For the Spartans, Jala Mace amassed a match-high 14 kills, as Hunter Markins managed five along with three others with three apiece.

Middle hitter Jenna Terry tallied three kills and three blocks.

Hudnall had 10 total aces, as Sydney Davis set for 18 assists.

Gilmore led the Lady Raiders with 12 kills, and set for three assists while McGuire made two blocks.

River Valley returns to the road, and returns to TVC-Ohio Division action, on Tuesday night at Meigs.

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106

River Valley’s Destiny Williams (left) and Rayanna Adkins (right) return an Alexander serve during Thursday night’s Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division volleyball match at River Valley High School. (Paul Boggs/OVP Sports) http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.15-RV-Williams.jpg River Valley’s Destiny Williams (left) and Rayanna Adkins (right) return an Alexander serve during Thursday night’s Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division volleyball match at River Valley High School. (Paul Boggs/OVP Sports) River Valley’s Carly Gilmore (3) and Rayanna Adkins (16) go up for a block against Alexander’s Olivia Baumgartel (9) during Thursday night’s Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division volleyball match at River Valley High School. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.15-RV-Gilmore.jpg River Valley’s Carly Gilmore (3) and Rayanna Adkins (16) go up for a block against Alexander’s Olivia Baumgartel (9) during Thursday night’s Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division volleyball match at River Valley High School. Paul Boggs/OVP Sports