River Valley welcomes Buckeyes

Gallia Academy Blue Devils (0-3, 0-0) at Chesapeake Panthers (3-0, 0-0)

Last Week: Gallia Academy lost to Point Pleasant 61-12, in Point Pleasant; Chesapeake defeated Symmes Valley 49-0, in Chesapeake.

Last meeting between the teams: September 5, 2014. Gallia Academy won 30-0 in Gallipolis.

Current head-to-head streak: Gallia Academy has won 1 straight.

GAHS offense last week: 93 rushing yards, 193 passing yards.

CHS offense last week: 384 rushing yards, 60 passing yards.

GAHS offensive leaders last week: QB Justin McClelland 15-of-29, 193 yards, 1TD, 1INT; RB Justin McClelland 11 carries, 61 yards; WR Cory Call 4 receptions, 74 yards, TD.

CHS offensive leaders last week: QB Casey McComas 2-of-2, 60 yards, TD; RB Cecil Fletcher 3 carries, 115 yards; WR Wes Malavenda 1 reception, 35 yards.

GAHS defense last week: 409 rushing yards, 228 passing yards

CHS defense last week: 102 rushing yards, 10 passing yards

Five things to note:

1. The last of the firsts. This is Gallia Academy’s first-ever Ohio Valley Conference football game. All other GAHS sports began play in the OVC last fall.

2. The Panthers have outscored opponents by an average of 35.3 points per game through three weeks. Meanwhile, GAHS has been outscored 32.3 points per game.

3. A total of 10 different Panthers ran for positive yardage in last week’s CHS win over Symmes Valley. For the season CHS has 860 rushing yards, with only 81 passing yards.

4. The Panther defense has forced 12 turnovers so far this year, while the CHS offense has committed only three turnovers. GAHS has given the ball away and taken the ball away six times each.

5. GAHS has been outgained by a 1,403-to-519 clip in total offense through three games. The Blue Devils have allowed 18 touchdowns, while scoring only four. CHS has outgained opponents 941-to-495 in total yards.

Nelsonville-York Buckeyes (1-2, 0-0) at River Valley Raiders (3-0, 0-0)

Last Week: Nelsonville-York lost to Liberty Center 48-13, in Liberty Center; River Valley defeated South Point 39-22, in South Point.

Last meeting between the teams: September 18, 2015. River Valley won 23-12 in Nelsonville.

Current head-to-head streak: River Valley has won 1 straight.

NYHS offense last week: 229 rushing yards, 143 passing yards.

RVHS offense last week: 86 rushing yards, 313 passing yards.

NYHS offensive leaders last week: QB Hunter Edwards 5-of-18, 135 yards, TD, INT; RB Alex Mount 18 carries, 157 yards; WR Garrett Maiden 2 receptions, 81 yards, TD.

RVHS offensive leaders last week: QB Patrick Brown 14-of-19, 313 yards, 4TDs; RB Jacob Campbell 11 carries, 53 yards, 2TDs; WR Layne Fitch 6 receptions, 81 yards, TD.

NYHS defense last week: N/A.

RVHS defense last week: 149 rushing yards, 117 passing yards.

Five things to note:

1. The Buckeyes had defeated River Valley in seven consecutive meetings prior to last season. Nelsonville-York’s last trip to Bidwell was on September 19, 2014 and resulted in a 28-7 Buckeyes victory.

2. The Buckeyes’ schedule has been anything but easy so far, as the Orange and Brown defeated three-time reigning TVC Hocking champion Trimble, and then lost to Newark Catholic and Liberty Center, who are ranked sixth and second in the AP Division VI poll.

3. River Valley’s three previous opponents are a combined 1-8 to this point in the season, with Eastern having the only with of the three.

4. With their next league victory, Nelsonville-York will become the first team with 200 Tri-Valley Conference victories. The Buckeyes currently sit at 199-61-1 in the TVC. RVHS — which is beginning its third year in the TVC Ohio — enters the year with a 5-7 all-time league mark.

5. River Valley’s offense has 1,052 yards (723 passing, 329 rushing), 15 touchdowns (8 passing, 7 rushing) and 51 first downs so far this season. The Buckeye offense has 1,045 yards (249 passing, 796 rushing) and nine touchdowns (2 passing, 7 rushing). NYHS is currently minus-3 in turnover differential, while RVHS is even with three turnovers and three takeaways.

South Gallia Rebels (1-2) at Manchester Greyhounds (0-3)

Last Week: South Gallia lost to Trimble 42-0, in Mercerville; Manchester lost to Cincinnati College Prep 18-12, in Manchester.

Last meeting between the teams: September 18, 2015. South Gallia won 49-28 in Mercerville.

Current head-to-head streak: South Gallia has won 2 straight.

SGHS offense last week: 148 rushing yards, 1 passing yards.

MHS offense last week: N/A.

SGHS offensive leaders last week: QB Colton Coughenour 1-of-2, 1 yard, INT; RB Johnny Sheets 24 carries, 86 yards; WR Johnny Sheets 1 reception, 1 yard.

MHS offensive leaders last week: N/A.

SGHS defense last week: 170 rushing yards, 150 passing yards.

MHS defense last week: N/A.

Five things to note:

1. The Rebels have won both of their previous meetings with the Greyhounds and have won at least one non-conference game in each of the last five seasons.

2. South Gallia’s only trip to Manchester was on October 26, 2012 and resulted in a 34-14 Rebels victory.

3. The Rebels have 834 yards of total offense this season, including 793 on the ground. Johnny Sheets has been the work-horse running back for SGHS this season, chalking up 522 yards and three touchdowns on 62 carries.

4. South Gallia — which committed five turnovers last week — has given up three defensive scores this season.

5. This is the second of three straight home games for the Greyhounds, and the first of two straight on the road for SGHS. The Rebels have won three of their last four regular season road games, while MHS has lost four of their last five at home.

GAHS sophomore Cory Call looks up field after a reception during the Blue Devils’ season opener at Memorial Field. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.16-GA-Call.jpg GAHS sophomore Cory Call looks up field after a reception during the Blue Devils’ season opener at Memorial Field. Alex Hawley/OVP Sports

Blue Devils, Rebels on the road in Week 4