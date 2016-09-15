Cougars hold off RedStorm women

RIO GRANDE, Ohio – After surviving a first half barrage from visiting Mount Vernon Nazarene, one brief defensive breakdown in the second stanza cost the University of Rio Grande women’s soccer team.

Amberly Knox scored with 34:33 left to play and the visiting Cougars held on the rest of the way to knock off the RedStorm, 1-0, in non-conference action at Evan E. Davis Field.

Mount Vernon, which improved to 7-1 all-time against Rio with the win, upped its season mark to 5-2.

Rio Grande dropped to 0-5-1 with the loss.

The Cougars enjoyed a 15-3 advantage in shots, including a 10-1 edge in the opening half, but the game was a scoreless afair until Knox’s second period ice-breaker.

Caylee Rosa received a pass on the left wing before sending a crossing pass of her own into the box from the left corner which Knox gathered in before slipping past an oncoming RedStorm defender and firing a shot past Rio freshman goalie Andrea Vera (Quito, Ecuador) for what proved to be the game-winner.

Two of Rio’s three shots came in the second half, including an attempt by sophomore Rachel Haddad (Gallipolis, OH) with 26:37 remaining which narrowly missed getting under the crossbar and into the net for what would’ve been a game-tying marker.

Madi Moore did not record a save en route to her third shutout of the season in goal for the Cougars, who also had an 8-1 lead in corner kick opportunities.

Vera had seven of her eight saves in the opening half for the RedStorm.

Rio Grande returns to action on Friday night at Indiana Wesleyan. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.