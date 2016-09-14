Meigs, Southern, Rebels compete at N-Y Invite

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — Three individual boys from Meigs County, and the Meigs Lady Marauders as a team, enjoyed top performances on Tuesday as part of the annual Nelsonville-York Invitational cross country meet — held on the campus of Nelsonville-York High School.

On the individual front, Southern junior Connor Wolfe was the high school boys race winner, capturing the 5K run in exactly 17-and-a-half minutes.

Fellow Southern junior Larry Dunn finished third overall, and completed the course in 18 minutes and nine seconds.

The only runner separating Wolfe and Dunn from a one-two Tornado finish — South Webster senior Hunter Bennington (18:05) by only four seconds ahead of Dunn.

Right behind in fourth was Meigs senior James Parsons, who ran the boys race in 18:16.

There were 97 runners in the boys high school race, as Southern finished fifth and Meigs sixth out of the 10 total teams which scored points.

Southern secured 107 points, while Meigs mustered 122.

For the Lady Marauders, with four runners finishing from 13th thru 19th, they claimed third out of eight total teams — amassing 86 points in the process.

Southern, with 194 points, ended up eighth in the girls standings.

There were 79 runners in the girls high school race.

The leading Lady Marauder was senior Gracie Hoffman, who crossed the finish line in 23 minutes and 45 seconds.

Caitlyn Rest was next for Meigs in 16th-place — and whose time was clocked in at 24:01.

Sophomores Taylor Swartz and Madison Cremeans crossed the line back-to-back, finishing 18th and 19th in 24:13 and 24:20 respectively.

The Lady Marauders’ fifth score was from fellow sophomore Marissa Noble (34th in 26:03), followed by sixth and seventh scores Ariann Sizemore (37th in 26:28) and Kacie Ballard (54th in 28:26).

Meigs’ non-counting scores were from Carmen Doherty (59th in 28:57) and Katilyn Brinker (68th in 32:28).

Southern fielded five girls — Mallory Johnson (36th in 26:21), Sydney Roush (46th in 27:29), Madison Leslie (53rd in 28:04), Kathryn Matson (71st in 33:25) and Addie Matson (77th in 36:02).

South Gallia was represented by one runner in the girls race — sophomore Jessica Luther who was 23rd in 24:34.

Fairfield Christian, on the strength of landing four of the top-eight places, captured the girls team championship with 37 total points.

Kyleigh Edwards of Fairfield Christian, in being the only runner in under 20 minutes, won the individual race in 19:42.

Fairfield Union ended up as runner-up with 73 points, followed by Meigs’ 86, Berne Union’s 91, Fisher Catholic’s 137, South Webster’s 146 and host Nelsonville-York’s 148.

On the boys side, Fairfield Union (64 points) and Fairfield Christian (73 points) switched the top-two spots, as Berne Union (93 points) edged out Trimble (94 points) for third.

After Southern (107), Meigs (122) and seventh-place South Webster (159 points), eighth-place Belpre (228 points), ninth-place Federal Hocking (249 points) and 10th-place Nelsonville-York (255 points) rounded out the final three spots.

For the Tornadoes, their other three runners were Tyler Pavich (30th in 20:37), Tylar Blevins (37th in 20:55) and Lucas Hunter (39th in 20:57).

After Parsons, Meigs’ other four counting scores were Dillon Mahr (27th in 20:26), Landon Davis (28th in 20:28), Cole Betzing (32nd in 20:45) and Eli Leigh (35th in 20:53).

The Marauders’ sixth and seventh scores were by Colton Heater (38th in 20:55) and Andrew Monroe (48th in 21:22).

Meigs also had four runners whose times were not scored — Joseph Cotterill (49th in 21:22), Jake Roush (68th in 22:40), Cole Hoffman (87th in 25:04) and Brady Smith (95th in 28:21).

South Gallia was represented by two runners in the boys race — sophomore Tristan Janey (73rd in 23:05) and sophomore Gavin Bevan (88th in 25:06).

