Lady Tomcats sweep Rebels

GLOUSTER, Ohio — Perhaps getting closer, but still not quite there just yet.

That’s because, in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division volleyball match on Tuesday night, the young South Gallia Lady Rebels lost at the host Trimble Tomcats in three sets — 25-16, 25-23 and 25-18 inside William White Gymnasium in Glouster.

South Gallia remains winless on the year at 0-6, and is now 0-4 in the challenging TVC-Hocking.

The Lady Tomcats, which rallied and outlasted Eastern last Thursday in a thrilling five-set tilt, are now 2-1 in the league.

Rachal Colburn led the Lady Rebels with eight kills and two blocks, as she also served up five aces.

Erin Evans added four kills and a block, while Taylor Burnette boasted an all-around good effort, paced by her 13 service points.

She also amassed three kills and three aces, and set for eight assists.

Colburn collected five service points, as did Aaliyah Howell.

The Lady Rebels return home, and return to TVC-Hocking Division action, tonight (Thursday) against another winless squad with Wahama.

The White Falcons are also 0-4 in the division, part of 0-5 overall.

