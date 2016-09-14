Lady Spartans stymie Meigs

ALBANY, Ohio — The start wasn’t bad, but the wheels fell off.

The Meigs volleyball team dropped a straight-games decision to Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Alexander, on Tuesday night in Athens County.

The Lady Marauders (2-7, 0-4 TVC Ohio) led 10-3 early in the opening game, but Alexander battled back to take a 13-12 lead. Meigs regained the advantage briefly, but the AHS tied the game at 20. The Lady Spartans outscored MHS 5-to-1 from that point, claiming the opener by a 25-21 final.

The Lady Marauders trailed by just two points (10-8) early in the second game, but Alexander closed the game with a 15-to-2 run, for the 25-10 victory. The Lady Spartans capped off the 3-0 sweep in style, winning by a 25-7 margin.

Meigs’ service attack was led by Maddie Hendricks with six points and one ace. Kassidy Betzing and Maddie Fields both finished with three points, Devyn Oliver added two, while Morgan Lodwick chipped in with one point.

Betzing and Alliyah Pullins led the Maroon and Gold at the net, each finishing with six kills and one block. Oliver had four kills and a team-best five assists, while Devin Humphreys and Paige Denney both marked one kill. Fields had four assists in the setback, while Oliver had a team-best five digs, followed by Jordan Roush with four digs.

Meigs will look to avenge this setback on September 29, when these team meet in Rocksprings.

The Lady Marauders return to the court on Thursday at Vinton County.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.