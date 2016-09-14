Lady Tornadoes trounce Federal Hocking

RACINE, Ohio — If you blinked, you might have missed it.

The Southern volleyball team made quick work of their fifth consecutive victory, defeating Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Federal Hocking in straight games, on Tuesday in Meigs County.

The Lady Tornadoes (9-1, 5-0 TVC Hocking) — who never trailed in the match — claimed the first game by 25-12 count, and the next two by matching 25-10 margins.

The sweep also gives the Lady Tornadoes 13 consecutive game victories in TVC Hocking contests.

Southern was led by Amanda Cole with 16 service points, followed by Marlee Maynard with nine. Kamryn Smith and Sierra Cleland each had eight points, including two aces by Cleland.

SHS junior Jane Roush finished with six points and one ace, Marissa Johnson added four points, Katie Barton and Haley Musser both marked two points, while Sara Schenkelberg contributed one point in the win.

At the net, Southern was led by Faith Teaford with 12 kills and five blocks. Cleland had five kills and two blocks for the Purple and Gold, Smith and Cole each added four kills, while Johnson, Maynard and Macie Michael had one kill apiece.

The Lady Tornadoes will look for a similar result when they visit Federal Hocking on October 4.

SHS returns to action on Thursday, at Eastern.

