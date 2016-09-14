Blue Angels sweep Ironton for 10th straight win

CENTENARY, Ohio — Talk about getting into a routine.
The Gallia Academy volleyball team picked up its eight consecutive straight-games sweep on Tuesday night, as the Blue Angels defeated visiting Ironton by a 3-0 count in an Ohio Valley Conference tilt, in Gallia County.
The Blue Angels (10-0, 6-0 OVC) led wire-to-wire in the opening game, winning by a 25-16 margin. Gallia Academy never trailed in the second game and never allowed the Lady Fighting Tigers to record a single service point. GAHS won the second by a 25-9 tally, moving ahead 2-0 in the match.
Ironton never led in the third game, but the teams were tied at 11. From that point, Gallia Academy outscored its guest 14-to-1, capping off the 3-0 match sweep with a 25-12 victory.
“When we start playing slow we aren’t playing as well,” GAHS head coach Janice Rosier said. “When we start playing back up to our level, we do much better. They did that, they came back and did what they know how to do. We call it Blue Angel volleyball.”
The Blue Angels were led by Carly Shriver with 18 points and two aces, followed by Ashton Webb with 14 points and five aces. Jenna Meadows had seven points and three aces, Grace Martin added six points, while Alex Barnes had two points and Ryleigh Caldwell marked one point.
“We are very happy,” Rosier said. “(Ironton) has a couple of big hitters, but once we slowed them down a little bit, I think it got in their heads. They’re a good team and we prepared, to be ready for them. Our blocks were good tonight. We came out really strong and we still have to work on staying strong. Our passing was really good and I was really pleased with our serve receive.”
At the net, GAHS was led Meadows with 10 kills, followed by Webb with seven kills and three blocks. Martin had six kills and one block, Caldwell added four kills and one block, Barnes finished with three kills, while Shriver posted two kills, one block and a match-best 32 assists.
Martin led the Blue Angel defense was with 10 digs, followed by Shriver with nine and Brooke Pasquale with eight.
These teams will clash again on October 11, in Ironton.
GAHS returns to action on Thursday, at South Point.
