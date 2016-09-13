Lady Cats claw past Wahama

MASON, W.Va. — Still searching for that first win.

The Wahama volleyball team dropped its fifth consecutive match in straight games Tuesday night following a 25-14, 25-11, 25-17 setback to visiting Waterford in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest on Gary Clark Court in Mason County.

The host Lady Falcons (0-5, 0-4 TVC Hocking) stormed out to a trio of early two-point leads in the opening game, but the Lady Wildcats (5-3, 4-0) broke a six-all tie by going on a 16-4 surge to secure their largest lead of Game 1 at 22-10.

Both teams traded points the rest of the way as Waterford claimed an early 1-0 match lead.

The Lady Falcons never led the rest of the way as the Green and White jumped out to an early 4-0 edge in Game 2 before eventually rolling to a 14-point victory and a 2-0 match advantage.

The Lady Cats stormed out to a 7-0 edge in the finale, but the hosts rallied back to tie things up at nine-all and again at 11-all.

Waterford scored 14 of the final 20 points — including the last three — to complete the 3-0 match decision with an eight-point triumph.

Alexis Mick paced the Wahama service attack with 10 points, followed by Madison VanMeter with five points and Elizabeth Mullins with one points.

VanMeter, Mick and Mullins also had a kill apiece in the setback.

Megan Ball led the Lady Cats with 17 service points, followed by Allie Kern with with 10 points and Jillian McCutcheon with six points.

Melanie Radabaugh was next with five service points, with Denise Young and Hayley Duff each contributing four points. Jordan Taylor and Alex Teters also had two service points apiece for the guests.

Wahama returns to action Thursday when it travels to Mercerville for a TVC Hocking contest against South Gallia at 6 p.m.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Wahama junior Elizabeth Mullins, middle, bumps a ball in the air as teammates Maddy VanMatre, left, Makinley Bumgarner (24) and Madison VanMeter (10) look on during Game 3 of Tuesday night’s TVC Hocking volleyball contest against Waterford in Mason, W.Va. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.15-WAH-Mullins.jpg Wahama junior Elizabeth Mullins, middle, bumps a ball in the air as teammates Maddy VanMatre, left, Makinley Bumgarner (24) and Madison VanMeter (10) look on during Game 3 of Tuesday night’s TVC Hocking volleyball contest against Waterford in Mason, W.Va. Bryan Walters/OVP Sports Wahama junior Madison VanMeter (10) bumps a ball in the air during Game 2 of Tuesday night’s TVC Hocking volleyball contest against Waterford in Mason, W.Va. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports) http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.13-WAH-MVanMeter-wo.jpg Wahama junior Madison VanMeter (10) bumps a ball in the air during Game 2 of Tuesday night’s TVC Hocking volleyball contest against Waterford in Mason, W.Va. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports) Bryan Walters/OVP Sports Wahama junior Hannah Wren (4) bumps a ball over the net during Game 1 of Tuesday night’s TVC Hocking volleyball contest against Waterford in Mason, W.Va. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports) http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.13-WAH-Wren-wo.jpg Wahama junior Hannah Wren (4) bumps a ball over the net during Game 1 of Tuesday night’s TVC Hocking volleyball contest against Waterford in Mason, W.Va. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports) Bryan Walters/OVP Sports Wahama freshman libero Gracie VanMatre, right, bumps a ball in the air during Game 1 of Tuesday night’s TVC Hocking volleyball contest against Waterford in Mason, W.Va. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports) http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.13-WAH-GVanMatre-wo.jpg Wahama freshman libero Gracie VanMatre, right, bumps a ball in the air during Game 1 of Tuesday night’s TVC Hocking volleyball contest against Waterford in Mason, W.Va. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports) Bryan Walters/OVP Sports