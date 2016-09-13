Southern golf falls to league-leading Waterford

WATERFORD, Ohio — At least they’re consistent.

The Southern golf team had four matching scores of 45 on Monday at Lakeside Golf Course, but the Tornadoes fell to host Waterford by a 170-180 final. The match also included a head-to-head tilt between WHS and Miller, which the Wildcats won by a 170-209 margin.

In its quest to defend the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division title, Waterford is still unbeaten in the league with a 10-0 mark. Southern fell to 6-3 within the nine-team league, while Miller fell to 4-6 with the setback.

Southern’s 45s came from Jarrett Hupp, Jensen Anderson, Tanner Thorla and Ryan Acree. Also playing but not counting toward the SHS total were Jonah Hoback with a 49, and Eli Hunter with a 53.

Waterford was led by medalist Jordan Welch with a 37, followed by Wes Jenkins with a 41. Travis Pottmeyer with a 44 and Evan Seevers with a 48 rounded out the Wildcat total. Also playing for WHS was Jared Miller (50) and Matt Seemon (57).

Miller was led by Hunter Dutiel with a 39, followed by Blaine Needham (53), Trey Heetich (56) and Logan Dishew (61). Brody Dutiel (64) and Adam Williams (65) also competed for the Falcons.

Waterford had defeated Southern by 22 strokes on September 1, at Greenhills.

Miller and Southern will meet at Forest Hills on Thursday for the Tornadoes next match.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.