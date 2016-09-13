Blue Angels 2nd in quad match

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Separated by only a dozen strokes, the Gallia Academy Blue Angels and the Eastern Lady Eagles competed with the Westfall Mustangs on Monday in a quadrangular girls golf match at Cliffside Golf Club in Gallipolis.

Vinton County competed as well, but only fielded two players and thus did not post a team score.

Westfall, which was a district tournament qualifier last season, won with a team total of 212 — as Gallia Academy amassed a team total of 220 and the Lady Eagles at 224.

For the Blue Angels, it’s a season-low score in the team’s second-to-last scheduled home match.

Eastern also was a district qualifier last season, having placed third in Division II.

The match medalist was Gallia Academy senior Kimberly Edelmann, who fired a four-over-par 40 on the Cliffside backside nine holes.

That 40 also set a new nine-hole career low for Edelmann, who was joined by fellow senior Breanna Justice for the two lowest Blue Angel scores.

Justice shot a 59.

The top four scores count towards the team total, as Gallia Academy also got a 60 from Molly Fitzwater and a 61 from Katie Fraley.

Rounding out the Blue and White were Carley Johnson with a 66 and Sydney Crothers with a 72.

The Lady Eagles’ four counting cards all shot 60 or better, paced by Kylee Tolliver’s 52 and Kaitlyn Hawk’s 54.

Sarah Bunce had a 58 and Katelyn Edwards a 60 for the other two counting scores, as Ashley Tolliver tallied a 64 for the non-counting mark.

Westfall was led by medalist runner-up Ella Seeley, who was six strokes back of Edelmann at a 46.

The Mustangs managed their other three counting cards in the 50s — Elizabeth Hart with a 50, Lauren Martin with a 57 and Piper Lewis with a 59.

Cierra Colohan had a 62 and Ashley Hunt had a 63 for Westfall.

Vinton County’s twosome was Olivia Caudill with a 70 and Kerrigan McComas with a 74.

On Saturday, the Blue Angels were one of the teams to participate in the inaugural Fairland Invitational.

The meet, which took place at Silos Golf Club in Lavallete, W. Va., was a nine-hole individual-only event.

Edelmann managed medalist runner-up honors with a 45, which prior to Monday matched her season low.

The other three Blue Angels involved were Fitzwater with a 55, Johnson a 61 and Crothers a 66.

Fuzzy Vance of Huntington St. Joseph captured match medalist honors with a solid 38.

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106

Gallia Academy senior Kimberly Edelmann attempts her putt on the 11th hole during Monday’s quadrangular golf match at Cliffside Golf Club in Gallipolis. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.12-GA-Edelmann.jpg Gallia Academy senior Kimberly Edelmann attempts her putt on the 11th hole during Monday’s quadrangular golf match at Cliffside Golf Club in Gallipolis. Paul Boggs/OVP Sports