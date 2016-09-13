Meigs remains perfect in TVC-Ohio golf

JACKSON, Ohio — The Marauders just keep on doing work.

That’s because the Meigs High School golf team, in posting all six scores in the 40s, captured its fifth of five Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division golf matches on Monday — of which Wellston hosted at Franklin Valley Golf Club.

The Marauders fired a team total of a smooth 170, as they have now made it a perfect 5-of-5 in winning TVC-Ohio matches.

Thus, they still lead the league at an undefeated 30-0, as Athens amassed a 190 on Monday — followed by Alexander at 196.

In that two-horse race for second-place, the Bulldogs are now 23-7 — ahead of Alexander which is 20-10.

Wellston was fourth on the home track with a 204, followed by fellow Franklin Valley tenant Vinton County with a 212.

Vinton County — the defending division champion — is now 15-15 and fourth in the division, while Wellston is 12-18.

Both Nelsonville-York and River Valley only fielded three golfers on Monday, and thus did not post a team score.

The Buckeyes are 2-28 in the league, while the Raiders have only sported three players all year — and are 0-30 as a result.

Meigs, meanwhile, can clinch the outright TVC-Ohio championship — should it win Thursday’s makeup match at Ohio University Golf Course and which is hosted by Alexander.

The Marauders shared the title with Vinton County two years ago — after winning outright crowns in 2012 and 2013.

In Monday’s match, Meigs’ top two players of Levi Chapman and Chase Whitlatch shared medalist honors with Athens’ Drew Zorn.

All three fired seven-over-par 41s on the Franklin Valley front nine.

For Chapman, he has now medaled in four of the five league matches, while Whitlatch and Zorn medaled for the first time this year.

In addition to the Marauders’ matching 41s, Wyatt Nicholson notched a 42, followed by a pair of 46s from Bryce Swatzel and Brayden Ervin.

The top four scores always count towards the team total.

Bobby Musser mustered a 48 to round out the Maroon and Gold.

After Zorn’s 41 for Athens, the Bulldogs’ next best score was a 49, followed by a pair of 50s.

Alexander’s Andrew Vogt led the Spartans with a 47, while Taylor Boggs and Casey McDonald dialed in for a pair of 49s.

Wellston’s only score in the 40s was a 48 from Timmy Stanley, as Vinton County’s only sub-50 was from Noah Waddell with a 45.

River Valley’s three cards featured a 47 from Aaron Burke, a 48 from Grant Gilmore and a 60 from Gabe Gilmore.

Nelsonville-York’s Ben Johnson was the only other player under 50 with a 49.

Paul Boggs can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2106

Meigs’ Chase Whitlatch tees off on the eighth hole during Monday’s Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division golf match at Franklin Valley Golf Club. Whitlatch was tri-medalist of the match as Meigs won its fifth of five league matches. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.12-MHS-Whitlatch.jpg Meigs’ Chase Whitlatch tees off on the eighth hole during Monday’s Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division golf match at Franklin Valley Golf Club. Whitlatch was tri-medalist of the match as Meigs won its fifth of five league matches. Photo courtesy of Todd Compston of The Telegram