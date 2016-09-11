Herd hammers Morgan State, 62-0

Marshall scored 21 first quarter points and took a 49-0 advantage into halftime en route to a 62-0 victory over visiting Morgan State on Saturday in a non-conference contest at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va.

The Thundering Herd (1-0) won their sixth straight home opener and eighth consecutive home game with a dominant performance that included four takeaways, two defensive scores and a total of eight different players accounting for touchdowns.

Marshall outgained the Bears (0-2) by a sizable 530-22 overall margin in total yards, which included a 418-111 advantage headed into the break. MSU needed six offensive possessions and 22 plays from scrimmage in the first half to finally cross midfield with just over eight minutes left.

MU quarterback Chase Litton threw for 309 yards and six touchdowns, and the Herd also churned out 217 rushing yards on 40 attempts. George Davis and Ty Tyler also had fumble returns for touchdowns.

Complete results of Marshall’s 62-0 season opening win over Morgan State will be available in the Tuesday sports editions of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, Point Pleasant Register and The Daily Sentinel.

The Marshall cheerleading squad leads The Herd onto the field during Saturday's season opening football contest against Morgan State in Huntington, W.Va. Marshall junior Ryan Yurachek (85) breaks away during a 58-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter Saturday against Morgan State in Huntington, W.Va. Marshall linebacker Davon Durant hits Morgan State quarterback Chris Andrews during a second quarter pass attempt Saturday in Huntington, W.Va. Marshall wideout Justin Hunt (9) waits for a pass to fall into his hands during the second quarter of Saturday's football contest against Morgan State in Huntington, W.Va. Members of the Thunder Band hit their notes while playing the fight song following a first half touchdown against Morgan State on Saturday in Huntington, W.Va. A member of the Marshall cheerleading squad waves a Marshall flag following a second quarter touchdown Saturday against Morgan State in Huntington, W.Va. Former Point Pleasant standout and current Marshall freshman Cody Mitchell (82) shares a laugh with teammates Jarret Hockenberry (86) and Alex Mollette (55) headed into the locker room at halftime Saturday during a 62-0 win over Morgan State in Huntington, W.Va.