Raiders push past Pointers

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The River Valley Raiders’ recent roll through the non-league football opposition continued on Friday night.

That’s because the visiting Raiders, playing at non-league South Point, recorded a 39-22 victory to remain undefeated on the 2016 season.

And, with the win, River Valley (3-0) is now 11-1 in its last dozen non-league games.

South Point, conversely, fell to 0-3.

The Raiders raced out to a 27-0 lead in the third quarter, as quarterback Patrick Brown completed three touchdown passes in the middle two periods — part of four for the entire night.

Jacob Campbell covered the other two TDs — a 1-yard run in the first quarter and a 5-yard dive in the third.

Brown set career-highs in completions, attempts and yards — with 14 completions on 19 attempts for 313 yards.

Tre Craycraft caught four aerials for 138 yards, the longest of which was a 57-yard hookup with Brown.

Layne Fitch finished with 81 yards on six receptions, while Jared McCarley managed two for 59.

Campbell led the Raiders in rushing with 53 yards on 11 attempts, as he got the Silver and Black on the board with his 1-yard plunge in the opening stanza.

Brown then completed touchdown tosses to Craycraft for 10 yards and McCarley for 48 in the second, followed by a 35-yard pitch-and-catch with Fitch in the third.

Devin McDonald made the extra-point kicks after the Campbell and Craycraft touchdowns, as the Raiders ran 52 plays and were one yard shy of an even 400.

Despite rushing for only 86 yards, River Valley limited the South Point passing attack to only 117 yards — and committed only four penalties.

The Raiders also held a 15-10 advantage in first downs, and was 4-of-10 in third-down conversions.

The Pointers played better in the second half, and made a game of it in cutting the deficit to 27-14 in the third quarter.

They returned a punt 99 yards for a touchdown, then Brandin Jackson connected with Tim O’Neil for a 54-yard strike.

When Jared Whitt ran in the two-point conversion, it was suddenly only a two-touchdown deficit.

But the Raiders responded with the next dozen points, as Campbell capped a drive with his 5-yard run — before Brown completed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Craycraft.

South Point posted a final touchdown, and a two-point run by Whitt, to make it 39-22 in the fourth for the final.

Jackson completed eight of 15 passes for 117 yards, with Whitt catching three for 33 yards.

Craycraft led the way in defensive tackles for the Raiders with seven.

The Raiders return home, and open Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division action, against Nelsonville-York next week.

