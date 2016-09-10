Eastern blasts Bobcats for 1st win, 40-0

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — The Eastern football team held visiting Green to a total of 41 yards of offense while posting a shutout at East Shade River Stadium Friday night during a 40-0 victory in a Week 3 non-conference contest in Meigs County.

Besides being the first win for the Eagles (1-2) this season, it was also the first shutout win for EHS since a 28-0 decision against Waterford in Week 4 of the 2013 campaign.

In the first quarter, Eastern managed to drive 99 yards down the field after starting from its own one-yard line. Josh Brewer put the Eagles on his back and marched down the field.

Brewer capped off the 13-play drive with a two-yard touchdown run with 4:36 remaining on the game clock and Jett Facemyer kicked a successful PAT, giving the Eagles a lead of 7-0.

With 1:02 remaining in the first quarter, Jett Facemyer connected with Corbett Catlett for a 49-yard touchdown pass and another successful PAT by Facemyer made it 14-0 after the opening frame.

In the second quarter, Eastern scored three touchdowns and shut down the Bobcats’ offense — which produced a total of only 22 yards at the end of the first half.

With the Eagles’ first possession of the second quarter, Jett Facemyer connected with Jon Wolfe for a 70-yard touchdown pass and a third successful PAT by Jett Facemyer allowed EHS to increase its lead to 21-0 at the 9:32 mark.

After a three-and-out by Green, Josh Brewer rushed for a five-yard touchdown for a lead of 27-0 with 4:02 remaining in the first half.

With 1:50 remaining in the second quarter, Jett Facemyer pushed through the Bobcats’ defensive line for a one-yard touchdown run. The score gave the Eagles a 33-0 advantage headed into the locker room.

With 4:38 remaining in the third quarter, Jett Facemyer rushed for a 35-yard touchdown. A successful PAT by Mollie Maxon completed the Eagles’ first victory this season with a final score of 40-0.

Afterwards, EHS coach Pat Newland was pleased with his troops’ overall body of work on the night.

“We wanted to execute a running game with an emphasis on the defensive side of the ball and take one step at a time,” Newland said. “We wanted to focus on the following for tonight’s game: effort, execution and Eagle tackling, and we also wanted to give a little extra effort. I think we accomplished all of those things and I’m real proud of the guys.”

Jett Facemyer led the EHS passing attack after going 5-for-10 for 217 yards and two touchdowns. Josh Brewer led the Green and White in rushing with 20 carries for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Jett Facemyer had nine touches for 59 yards and one touchdown. Dylan Creath also had three rushes for 13 yards.

Jon Wolfe led Eastern in receiving with two receptions for 113 yards and one touchdown. Corbett Catlett had two receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown.

The Eagles had a total of 432 yards of offense, 20 first downs and three penalties for 25 yards.

Alex Hughes led GHS in passing with a 2-of-9 for 15 yards and an interception. Tyler Darnell led the Bobcats in rushing with nine carries for 26 yards. Tyler McClain led Green in receiving with one catch for 11 yards.

The Bobcats had a total of 41 yards of offense, three first downs and eight penalties for 45 yards.

Eastern returns to action Saturday when it travels to Federal Hocking for a Week 4 TVC Hocking contest at 7:30 p.m.

J.P. Davis is a sports correspondent for Ohio Valley Publishing.