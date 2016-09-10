Marauders hold off Logan, 25-19

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — It’s all about how you react.

The Meigs football team gave up a pair touchdowns in the fourth quarter that let non-conference guest Logan tie the game at 19, on Friday night at Farmers Bank Stadium/Holzer Field. The Marauders didn’t falter, however, scoring with less than four minutes left to take the 25-19 victory over the Chieftains.

The Marauders (2-1) led 7-0 at the end of the opening quarter thanks to a four-yard scoring run by junior Lane Cullums and extra point kick by senior Layne Acree.

MHS senior quarterback Cody Bartrum scored on a 10-yard run with 2:27 left in the first half, giving the Marauders a 13-0 lead at the break.

After suffering through 10 scoreless quarters to start 2016, the Chieftains (0-3) scored for the first time with 6:51 left in the third period. Brady Walsh found paydirt for 21 yards out to give Logan its first points of the season, and Charlie Kline followed it up with a successful point-after kick, cutting Meigs’ lead to 13-7.

The Marauders were held scoreless in the third quarter, but widened the lead with 10:07 left in the fourth, as Tyler Garretson found the endzone on an 11-yard run. Meigs’ two-point conversion attempt failed, leaving the MHS lead at 19-7.

Logan answered the Meigs score with 8:58 remaining, as Preston Yates punched into the endzone from two yards out. The LHS kick failed however, making the margin 19-13 in favor of the hosts.

Misfortune struck the Marauders as they fumbled the ball back to the Chieftains, who then scored on a 24-yard pass from Walsh to Tommy Breining, just 14 seconds after their last touchdown. Logan’s extra point kick failed, but the Purple and White tied the game at 19.

The Marauders reestablished the lead with 3:43 left in regulation, as Garretson broke a 72-yard scoring run. Logan blocked the kick to keep the margin at six.

The Chiefs drove deep into Marauder territory, down to the one-yard line, but a pair of goal-line stands by the MHS defense sealed the 25-19 Meigs win.

MHS outgained the Chiefs 373-to-323 in total yards, but were Logan held a 301-to-209 advantage on the ground. Meigs’ 20 first downs were six more than LHS had. Both teams committed nine penalties, but Meigs was sent back 113 yards, 17 more than Logan. Both teams punted three times and Meigs committed the game’s only turnover.

Cody Bartrum — who ran for 19 yards and one touchdown on 11 attempts — was 16-of-20 passing for 164 yards to lead the Marauders.

Zach Bartrum was Meigs’ leading receiver with 89 yards on five catches, while Jared Kennedy caught four passes for 39 yards, Zach Helton hauled in four passes for 12 yards. Christian Mattox, T.J. Williams and Garretson each had one reception, gaining 15, five and four yards respectively.

Garretson led Meigs on the ground with two scores and 115 yards on nine carries. Cullums had 62 yards and one touchdown on 12 attempts, while Zach Bartrum rushed twice for a total of 18 yards. Helton and Mattox each had one carry in the game, earning three and minus-7 yards respectively.

Walsh was 2-of-7 for 22 yards and one score for the Chiefs, while rushing 17 times for 94 yards and one touchdown. Jeremy Minor led LHS on the ground with 110 yards on 10 carries, while Yates added 55 yards and a touchdown on 11 attempts.

This marks Meigs’ first victory over Logan since 1981, when both schools were members of the Southeastern Ohio Athletic League.

The Marauders begin Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play next, as they visit 0-3 Vinton County on Friday.

LHS will visit 3-0 Cambridge on Friday.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.