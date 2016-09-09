Time for the Stampede

The 2016 Marshall Thundering Herd football season begins Saturday night as Morgan State invades Huntington for a 6 p.m. non-conference contest at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Herd — who have posted three consecutive 10-win seasons — will be playing their first of seven home games this year against the Bears (0-1), who dropped a 51-24 home decision to Holy Cross last weekend. Marshall has won its last five home openers under seventh-year head coach Doc Holliday, including a 41-31 decision over Purdue last fall. (Bryan Walters/OVP Sports)

