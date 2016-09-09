Blue Angels top Portsmouth, remain perfect

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — The perfect way to cap off another perfect week.

The Gallia Academy volleyball team capped off its second straight week without dropping a single game by defeating Ohio Valley Conference host Portsmouth 3-games-to-none, on Thursday in Scioto County.

The Blue Angels (9-0, 5-0 OVC) never trailed in the opening game, fighting through just one tie en route to the 25-14 win.

GAHS jumped out to an early six-point lead in the second game, but the Lady Trojans (4-2, 4-1) battled back to take the lead at 16-15. PHS expanded its lead to as much as four, but the Blue Angels took the lead back at 24-23. Portsmouth tied game at 24, but Gallia Academy claimed the next two points and the 26-24 win.

Portsmouth led 3-2 in the final game, but surrendered four straight points to GAHS and never trailed again. The Blue Angels fought through five ties from that point, but won the game by a 25-20 margin and the match 3-0 tally.

Seniors Jenna Meadows and Carly Shriver led GAHS, with 14 and 13 points respectively. Shriver had a team-best five aces, while Meadows marked three aces. Ashton Webb had nine service points and three aces, while Grace Martin and Ryleigh Caldwell each had three points, including two aces by Martin. GAHS freshmen Alex Barnes rounded out the Blue Angel service attack with one point and one kill.

At the net, Webb led Gallia Academy with 11 kills, followed by Grace Martin with nine nine kills and two blocks. Shriver, Meadows and Barnes each had five kills for the victors, while Caldwell added one. GAHS senior libero Brooke Pasquale had a team-best 10 digs, while Grace Martin added nine. Shriver finished with a match-best 35 assists.

GAHS — which split its two meetings with Portsmouth last season — will go for the sweep of PHS on October 6, in Centenary.

The Blue Angels will return to the court on Tuesday, when Ironton visits Gallia County.

