Point, Wahama home in Week 3

Hannan Wildcats (0-2) at Bishop Donahue Bishops (2-0)

Last Week: Hannan lost to Green 60-0, in Ashton; Bishop Donahue defeated Hundred 59-0 in Hundred.

Last meeting between the teams: October 31, 2015. Bishop Donahue won 62-13 in Ashton.

Current head-to-head streak: Bishop Donahue has won 6 straight.

HHS offense last week: 57 rushing yards, 92 passing yards.

BDHS offense last week: 207 passing yards.

HHS offensive leaders last week: QB Logan Nibert 4-of-10, 50 yards, 2INTs; RB Aaron Turner 3 carries, 41 yards; WR Michael Lowe 3 receptions, 33 yards.

BDHS offensive leaders last week: QB Jimmy Hull 3-of-4, 103 yards, 2TD; RB J.C. Custer 4 carries, 82 yards, TD.

HHS defense last week: 386 rushing yards, 25 passing yards

BDHS defense last week: 25 rushing yards, 15 passing yards

Five things to note:

1. Hannan will be trying to snap its 19-game losing skid, but it won’t be easy. Bishop Donahue has made the postseason in three straight years and is off to a 2-0 start.

2. Hannan’s last victory over the Bishops came at BDHS in 2002. Since then HHS has dropped all six meetings with Bishop Donahue, being outscored 276-to-47 in the total.

3. Last week, Bishop Donahue held a 41-0 lead at halftime over Hundred, at Cosgray Field. Hannan will host the Hornets next Friday.

4. Both BDHS quarterbacks (Jimmy Hull and Anthony Robbins) surpassed the 100-yard plataeu last Friday. Hull was 3-for-4, while Robbins was 2-for-4.

5. When these teams met last fall, it ended a seven-year stretch where Hannan and Bishop Donahue didn’t play each other. The Wildcats and Bishops faced each other six times from 2002-07.

Gallia Academy Blue Devils (0-2) at Point Pleasant Big Blacks (2-0)

Last Week: Gallia Academy lost to River Valley 20-7, in Gallipolis; Point Pleasant defeated Ripley 19-17, in Ripley.

Last meeting between the teams: September 25, 2015. Point Pleasant won 76-29 in Gallipolis.

Current head-to-head streak: Point Pleasant has won 2 straight.

GAHS offense last week: 43 rushing yards, 79 passing yards.

PPHS offense last week: 265 rushing yards, 12 passing yards.

GAHS offensive leaders last week: QB Justin McClelland 10-of-24, 79 yards, INT, TD; RB Justin McClelland 20 carries, 19 yards; WR Wyatt Sipple 3 receptions, 48 yards.

PPHS offensive leaders last week: QB Cason Payne 2-of-6 passing, 12 yards; RB Grant Safford 19 carries, 139 yards, TD; WR Alec Smith 1 reception, 7 yards.

GAHS defense last week: 169 rushing yards, 107 passing yards

PPHS defense last week: 224 rushing yards, 47 passing yards

Five things to note:

1. This will be the 82nd meeting on the gridiron between GAHS and PPHS. The Blue Devils own a 40-36-5 overall edge in the Battle of the Bridge rivalry, which began in 1922.

2. Gallia Academy’s last trip to Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field was on September 26, 2014. That game resulted in a 58-3 Big Blacks’ victory, the largest margin of victory in the history of this rivalry.

3. Last season’s meeting between GAHS and PPHS is the highest scoring game in the series history, as the teams combined for 105 points. The 79 points scored by the Big Blacks in that game is also a record for highest score by one team.

4. Point Pleasant’s state-best regular season winning streak now sits at 35 and dates back to the 2012 season. The Big Blacks haven’t lost a regular season game at home in their last 16 chances.

5. Through two games, Point Pleasant’s offense has totalled 768 yards, eight touchdowns and 35 first downs. Meanwhile, GAHS has 233 yards of total offense with two touchdowns and just 15 first downs.

Southern Tornadoes (2-0, 0-0) at Wahama White Falcons (1-1, 0-1)

Last Week: Southern defeated Frontier 26-7, in New Matamoras; Wahama lost to Waterford 58-0 in Waterford.

Last meeting between the teams: September 11, 2015. Southern won 13-6 in Racine.

Current head-to-head streak: Southern has won 1 straight.

SHS offense last week: 158 rushing yards, 140 passing yards.

WHS offense last week: 62 rushing yards, (-4) passing yards.

SHS offensive leaders last week: QB Blake Johnson 6-of-13, 140 yards, 2TDs, 1INT; RB Riley Roush 15 carries, 56 yards, 1TD; WR Crenson Rogers 4 receptions, 94 yards.

WHS offensive leaders last week: QB Bryton Grate 1-of-1 passing, (-4) yards; RB Colton Arrington 8 carries, 43 yards; WR Colton Arrington 1 reception (-4) yards.

SHS defense last week: 84 rushing yards, 22 passing yards

WHS defense last week: 296 rushing yards, 115 passing yards

Five things to note:

1. Last year’s Southern victory was the Tornadoes’ first over Wahama in the 21st century. The White Falcons were previously 15-0 against SHS since 1995.

2. Southern’s last trip to Bachtel Stadium was on September 12, 2014. Wahama defeated the visiting Tornadoes by a 30-14 final in that tilt. WHS was 3-2 at home last year and will look to win its home opener for the 10th consecutive year.

3. Last week’s 58-0 loss is Wahama’s largest margin of defeat since prior to 1995. It is also just the third time WHS has been shutout in a TVC Hocking contest.

4. With last week’s victory over Frontier, Southern is unbeaten in regular season non-league play for the first time since the playoff season of 2013. That’s is the only other time in the last 20 years that SHS went unbeaten in non-league play.

5. Defense has led SHS so far this fall, as the Tornadoes have allowed just 300 yards and 19 first downs over the first two weeks. The Purple and Gold have also recorded seven takeaways in those wins. Wahama’s defense has allowed 657 yards and 23 first downs, with the White Falcons having three takeaways.

Hannan senior D.C. Janicker (21) follows a block by teammate Tyler Cochran (8) during a first half run in a Week 2 football contest against Green at the Craigo Athletic Complex in Ashton, W.Va. http://mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_9.9-HAN-Janicker.jpg Hannan senior D.C. Janicker (21) follows a block by teammate Tyler Cochran (8) during a first half run in a Week 2 football contest against Green at the Craigo Athletic Complex in Ashton, W.Va. Bryan Walters/OVP Sports