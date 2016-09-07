Southern hands Eagles first loss

POMEROY, Ohio — Revenge at its finest.

The Southern golf team — which suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of Eastern on August 25, in Ravenswood — handed the Eagles their first loss by a 181-190 count, on Tuesday at the Meigs County Golf Course.

SHS is now 6-2 within the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division, while the Eagles fall to 6-1. Match medalist honors were shared by Southern senior Tanner Thorla and EHS sophomore Ryan Harbour, both of whom shot 10-over par 44.

Following Thorla for the Purple and Gold was Ryan Acree with a 45. Jensen Anderson and Eli Hunter rounded out the SHS total with matching scores of 46. Also playing, but not counting toward the Tornado total, were Jonah Hoback (50) and Trey Wood (56).

Following Harbour for the Eagles was John Little with a 46. Kaleb Honaker and Nathan Hensley capped off the EHS team scored with matching 50s. Playing, but not counting toward the EHS team total, were Garrett Chalfont (51) and John Harris (53).

The Tornadoes return to the course on Monday at Waterford, while the Green, White and Gold return to action on Tuesday, when Waterford visits Meigs County.

