Lady Defenders defeat Grace

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Still going strong.

The Ohio Valley Christian volleyball team remained unbeaten after posting its third consecutive straight-game decision Tuesday night following a 25-12, 25-12, 25-12 victory over visiting Grace Christian in a non-conference matchup in the Old French City.

The Lady Defenders (7-0) earned their fourth straight-game triumph of the year in convincing fashion, as the hosts only trailed one time in the entire match — which came with a 1-0 deficit in the opener.

OVCS rallied with 15 of the next 20 points to secure a 15-6 edge and eventually rolled to a 1-0 match lead with the 13-point win.

The Lady Defenders stormed out to early leads of 8-2 and 4-0 over the next two contests, which also led to 13-point wins en route to the 3-0 match triumph.

Katie Westfall led the OVCS service attack with 15 points, followed by Katie Bradley with 12 points. Cori Hutchison and Emily Childers were next with 10 points apiece, while Marcie Kessinger and Rachel Sargent respectively chipped in six and four points.

Bradley led the hosts with 10 kills and Sargent added four kills to the winning cause. Hutchison, Childers and Westfall also contributed three kills apiece. Sargent also recorded a team-best four blocks, with Childers adding two blocks and Westfall recording one block.

Malorie Branson led Grace with eight service points in the setback.

Ohio Valley Christian returns to action Thursday when it travels to Hannan for a non-league match at 6 p.m.

